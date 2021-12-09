The annual Reddit Recap has been issued by Reddit. The roundup looks back at the moments and communities that made headlines and motivated Reddit users to be changemakers both online and off.

Reddit Recap has been issued by Reddit

Due to Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature, which is widely shared across social media each year, end-of-year reviews have become increasingly popular. Given its popularity, it’s no wonder that other businesses such as Apple, YouTube, Snapchat, and now Reddit are attempting to copy the popular feature.

Reddit has revealed data on the most popular themes on the network in 2021, in addition to the launch of recaps. The most popular categories, according to the business, were cryptocurrencies, gaming, sports, weddings, health and fitness, food and drink, and movies and television.

It was also the six-month anniversary of the Australian Reddit community’s debut. We can see what Australians and the rest of the world spoke about the most online in the previous year by looking at the statistics.

The significance of cryptocurrency has continued to grow in 2021, with major companies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum dominating the market, but smaller cryptos like Dogecoin wreaking havoc. As a result, cryptocurrency became the most discussed topic on Reddit.

Interestingly, GameStop and the short squeeze that occurred in January, in which a community of Reddit users bought shares in the company, caused the share price to increase nearly 30 times over, causing major financial consequences for certain hedge funds and large losses for short-sellers, were among the top three upvoted posts in the world.

The most popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) was from a lobster diver who got stuck inside a whale off the coast of Cape Cod, beating out a question from Microsoft co-founder and millionaire Bill Gates.

With the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, particularly the Delta form, wreaking havoc in New South Wales and Victoria, Reddit users flocked to r/coronavirusdownunder, which had a 175percent spike in views over the previous year. The discussion board included serious subjects like city-wide protests and long-term lockdowns, as well as amusing memes cynically analyzing the pandemic.

By the numbers: By the numbers: In 2021, Reddit generated 366 million posts, up 21% year over year; Reddit has over 100,000 active communities throughout the world; as of November 9, 2021, we had 2.3 billion total comments, up 12% year over year, and 46 billion total upvotes, up 1percent year over year.

According to Reddit, its users created 366 million posts in 2021, a 19 percent increase year over year. The overall number of comments climbed by 12percent to 2.3 billion. A staggering 46 billion upvotes were also cast.

If you find this article informative then do share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Why online casino operators are switching to cryptocurrency