Art and sound are two distinct but intertwined forms of expression. Art, in its visual forms like painting and sculpture, brings forth emotions and thoughts through colors, lines, and shapes. Sound, specifically music, affects us in a similar but distinct manner. It communicates emotions and stories through rhythm, melody, and harmony. Together, they create a complete sensory experience, like in a movie or music video, where visual art and sound work together to tell a story or convey a message. This synergy between art and sound is a testament to their power as universal languages.

As the world transitions from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), there’s been a noticeable change in the soundscape. The roaring engines are replaced by near-silence, creating a unique challenge for automotive manufacturers.

Real vs. “Fake” Sound

Electric Vehicles (EVs), unlike their traditional combustion engine counterparts, operate nearly silently. This quiet operation, while pleasant for the driver, can pose safety risks, particularly at low speeds where pedestrians may not be alerted to the approach of a vehicle simply by sound.

To mitigate these risks, regulations have been set in place requiring EVs to generate artificial sounds. These sounds are produced using Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS), which are designed to alert pedestrians and other road users of the approaching EV.

While these sounds may not mimic the exact noise produced by a combustion engine, they serve a crucial role in maintaining road safety. However, the use of artificial sounds has sparked debates among enthusiasts and critics alike, leading to discussions about the real vs. “fake” sound of EVs. Regardless of one’s opinion on the authenticity of these sounds, they undeniably contribute to creating safer roads for everyone.

This is where “fake” or artificially created sound comes in. EV manufacturers use sound designers to create a range of noises that can be used to signify acceleration, deceleration, and more. These sounds are often played via external speakers to ensure they can be heard by those outside the vehicle.

Sound Design in Different Car Brands

Various car brands have taken unique approaches to this challenge. For instance, BMW hired renowned composer Hans Zimmer to design the sound for its Vision M Next concept car. In contrast, Nissan developed ‘Canto’, a sound system that varies pitch and tone based on whether the vehicle is accelerating, decelerating or reversing. Audi has also crafted a distinctive sound for its e-Tron range, using a mix of digital and analog sources to create a futuristic tone. Mercedes wants to reach the same goal but is going down a different route to get there. And that’s why under the hood of the brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-wagon electric you’ll find a literal soundbar that replicates the sound the V8-powered AMG G-Wagen makes.

In conclusion, sound design in electric vehicles is a fascinating field that combines technology, safety, and branding. As more and more brands enter the EV market, the ‘voice’ of each brand’s fleet will play an increasingly important role in defining their identity.

The Future of Sound Design in Electric Vehicles

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, sound design will become a critical aspect of brand differentiation. Manufacturers will seek to create unique and recognizable sounds that not only comply with safety regulations but also enhance the driving experience and convey the brand’s identity.

Tesla, for example, is known for its minimalist approach to design, and this philosophy extends to its sound design. Rather than emulating the sound of a traditional engine, Tesla’s EVs produce a subtle, futuristic whirr that matches the brand’s high-tech image.

Mercedes-Benz, on the other hand, has opted for a more sensory approach for its EQC model. The car emits a soft, pulsating sound when started, designed to evoke a sense of anticipation and excitement for the drive to come.

Ford has taken sound design to the next level with its Mustang Mach-E model. Collaborating with sound engineers from the film industry, they have designed a unique auditory experience that is adjustable by the driver. From near-silence to a throaty rumble, drivers can select the sound that best matches their mood or environment.

The THOR AVAS team saw the importance of sound notification not only for electric vehicles, but also for micromobility transport, and since 2021 they have been developing software and acoustics for electric scooters.

The THOR AVAS team tested its scientific developments of AVAS for all types of EV in an anechoic chamber, as well as in real conditions. Blind people were invited to the tests. They could press buttons, indicated the time during which they heard the approach of an e-scooter or e-car with and without the AVAS sound. Thus, the study provided an understanding of how long it takes for a purchase to be heard. The sounds were tested separately, the creation of which also represents an entire scientific work, where knowledge of psychoacoustics was used.

The Role of Sound Designers

Sound designers play a crucial role in this process, tasked not only with creating sounds that comply with safety regulations, but also designing sounds that evoke certain emotions and align with the brand’s image. They utilize a range of tools and techniques, from synthesizers to field recordings, to create a unique ‘voice’ for each vehicle.

The role of a sound designer in the automotive industry is becoming increasingly important as manufacturers continue to search for ways to differentiate their products in a crowded market. As sound design technology advances, we can expect to see (and hear) even more innovative and immersive soundscapes in the future of electric vehicles.

THOR AVAS has been developing sound systems and sounds itself for cars for more than 6 years and for the last 4 years – for electric vehicles. But in addition to electric cars, a team of designers and engineers is working on AVAS systems and sounds for Micromobility (e-scooters, e-mopeds etc.). Not only cars, but also electric scooters have now become an integral part of life in big cities. And a new story requires new accents. If the motor was removed from everywhere, making our urban environment cleaner, but, unfortunately, not safer. Therefore, the role of sound designers expands to the task of creating a harmonious sound for all types of electric vehicles.

What do you think about sounds for transport? Would you like to keep the engine sounds or do you prefer easier artificial tracks?

About THOR AVAS project (Thor Tec LLC):

The manufacturing company THOR was founded in 2017 and its first successful project was a revolutionary electronic exhaust system for gasoline and diesel cars. The company is actively developing in all areas: acoustics, hardware and, most importantly, the creation of musical compositions for transport. At first, the team of engineers and acousticians paid great attention to the original sounds – powerful engines of real cars. But over the last 3 years I have become actively involved in creating synthetic sounds for electric vehicles. Since 2020, the THOR AVAS project has been launched – this is an acoustic support system for various types of electric vehicles. It is a turnkey solution with advanced patented acoustic software, electronic control unit and speakers. The project contributes to improving the acoustic ecology in the cities of the future and the safety of electric transport.

https://thor-avas.com | E-mail: [email protected]