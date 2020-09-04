The Best Accessories for Your Car

Recently, I realized I need to truly escape from the everyday. That’s the beauty of taking a road trip. In order to let go of everyday stressors while I travel, my car was in need of a few things. These accessories would allow me to enjoy the time I spent on the road. One thing I had been thinking about purchasing for a while is a Qi car charger. I know now that this is one of the best investments I’ve made.

When it comes to safety and entertainment, there are some pretty cool gadgets out there that any car can use. We also need to be ready for any obstacle we may face while on the road.

The best car accessories will ensure that you’re always safe and prepared for anything. So, in this post, I’m going to go over some of the most amazing and useful add-ons for your car. Let’s take a look at 8 epic gadgets and why they make out of town excursions much more convenient.

1. A Bluetooth Key Finder

Finally! There’s no need to worry about being late (Again!) because I’ve lost my keys. This is essential if you have magical keys like mine that like to play hide-and-seek. With a bluetooth key finder, there’s a way to track them down.

So, this nifty little gadget is a keyring that’s a bluetooth tracking tag. Just attach this to your car keys and sync it with your phone’s bluetooth. Guaranteeing that you find the keys anywhere at any time. The tracking tag isn’t big and flashy either. It’s actually very modern and it looks awesome on your set of keys.

2. A Car Trash Can

This is literally a life saver! On my road trip, I would pick up fast food from the drive-thru or I might grab a candy bar from the gas station. I’m definitely not a litterbug and I didn’t want to toss it all on the floorboard. This trash can is waterproof. It’s so easy to find a place for it in your car. You can hang it from the door, the back seat, or behind the center console. It’s necessary if you want to stay classy, not trashy (ha!), on the road.

3. A Qi Car Charger

This sweet car gadget is my favorite! And with good reason. A Qi car charger is the way to charge your smartphone wirelessly! Gone are the days of struggling with a charging cable while you’re cruisin’! This wireless charger mount installs to your dash or vent semi-permanently. But don’t, worry. It won’t alter the area that it adheres to. This just means that it will stay in place even on the bumpiest of roads. A lot of people believe in the myth that a Qi car charger is slow. I don’t blame them. I’ve gone through some trials and tribulations trying to find the right one. I finally found it.



It exists, you may just have to do some digging. Look for these features:

Qi Certified

LED Indicator Lights (to notify when charging)

Sturdy, reliable, mounts

Fast Charge Ability: Up to 15w Charging Speed

Built-in Cooling System (to prevent overheating)

Locks Phone in Place

The fanciest have smart lock technology

As long as you find a Qi car charger that focuses on charging speed, efficiency, and quality, you will be confident that you are making an awesome decision! After all, no one needs distraction while traveling around.

4. A Bluetooth FM Transmitter

These days, you don’t have to have a fancy ride with a built-in bluetooth hookup inside your car. With a bluetooth FM transmitter, you can sync your smartphone to it and instantly play your tunes through your radio. You can even place a MicroSD card loaded with music in a slot on the transmitter. Worried you may miss a call? No need. This device includes a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free calls. Experience crystal clear sound over the airwaves that you can jam out to!

5. A Seat Cushion

Ready to improve that daily commute? This is definitely possible when you choose the right seat cushion for the driver’s seat. But these aren’t the old school donut seats that you think they may be. It’s actually very innovative. When checking out the seat cushion options available, be sure to find one with a cut-out for your tailbone. This will help you to align your spine and promote great posture. This cushion is made from memory foam. My seat cushion made my road trip so much more comfortable than I could have thought possible.

6. A Car Jump Starter

No one wants to experience car troubles, but it’s always better to be prepared for an emergency. That’s why a portable power bank jump starter is a necessity. These batteries may be little, but it packs a powerful punch. It has the ability to jumpstart your car, charge your phone and even your laptop. This powerbank is totally rechargeable and if you ever need a flashlight for an adventure in the middle of the night, it’s built-in. This essential gadget can be a life saver!

7. A Rooftop Cargo Box

In order to keep from cramping your style, a rooftop cargo box is the solution. You will have plenty of room for your family while you’re exploring far-away places. The cargo box has room for all of your belongings. It’s easy to mount and will securely stay in place once fixed. Easy access means you can get out anything you need at any time. Leave the luggage up top and the leg room free in the car!

8. Car Vacuum Cleaner

It can be quite the task to keep debris picked up inside your vehicle. That’s why a portable vacuum cleaner is a great investment. It’s the perfect solution to keep your ride clean. These handheld devices are lightweight, compact, and so easy to use. You just plug them into your car’s 12-volt outlet and get rid of that dirt in the floorboard. A car vacuum cleaner will come in handy after long trips.