Credits - Kotaku
Home
Gaming

The Best April Fool’s Day Jokes of 2023: From Sonic’s Murder Mystery to PUBG’s Giant Chicken
A Roundup of the Most Amusing Fake Gaming News and Pranks Across the Internet

Khilav Jadav·
GamingNews

The beginning of April means one thing: April Fool’s Day. Every year, people across the world participate in pranks, hoaxes, and jokes, and this year was no different. From hilarious videos to full-fledged games, there were plenty of entertaining and clever pranks this year. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Credits – Kotaku

The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account teased a “new direction” for the beloved character on March 31st. However, it turned out that the new direction was not what fans were expecting. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a free, fully playable visual novel game on Steam that allows players to solve the mystery of Sonic’s death. It’s sure to be filled with Easter Eggs and clues, and it’s definitely worth checking out.

Blizzard is known for their frequent updates to their games, but this year’s Overwatch 2 patch notes took things to the extreme. The notes detailed major changes to each character, such as Junker Queen’s voice line being so loud it bursts eardrums and Reinhardt being able to fly. While these changes are unlikely to become permanent, they’re definitely worth a laugh.

The team behind PowerWash Simulator has a history of creating clever crossovers, and this year’s prank was no different. PowerWash Survivors is a game mode where players must spray down hordes of gnomes, eggs, and even angry-looking feces. It’s only available on Stadia and Ouya, and the developers cheekily claimed that they were “coming for your BAFTA(s).”

The Horsemates from Among Us returned for this year’s April Fool’s Day with a twist on the classic game. Horse Mode turns Seekers into Ranchers, and Classic Horse Mode adds a unique twist. Players must figure out who among them is the “imposter,” and it’s sure to be a hilarious and entertaining experience.

Minecraft players are no strangers to voting on new features and changes, but Mojang took it to the extreme this year. The Vote Update sees players in a world of “endless voting,” where even the smallest decision can have major consequences. Bugs and glitches are now “player-voted new features,” and the world is at risk of being destroyed by the result of a vote. It’s a funny take on the game’s democratic system and is sure to keep players on their toes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a hilarious new feature when it launches in August. Players will have the option to play as a wheel of cheese, and the promotional video asks if they’re “gouda enough” to take on the challenge. While it’s unlikely to be a practical option, it’s sure to be a hilarious addition to the game.

Finally, PUBG players were in for a surprise when a giant chicken was added to the game. This terrifying creature not only stomps on players and breathes fireballs but also has glowing eyes that are sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the bravest players. It’s a hilarious addition to the game, and it’s sure to keep players on their toes.

In conclusion, April Fool’s Day never fails to bring out some of the best pranks and jokes on the internet. From Sonic’s murder mystery to PUBG’s giant chicken, this year’s pranks were entertaining and clever. It’s always fun to see what developers and creators come up with, and it’s sure to be a tradition that continues for years to come.

© 2023 Techstory Media Pvt Ltd Contact : info@techstory.in