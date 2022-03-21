The Best Crypto Gambling Sites in India 2022

Crypto is the newest trend in the money world, and every industry wants to tap the benefits that crypto transactions bring. The betting industry is one of the most aggressive sectors that have taken up crypto. Betting companies have incorporated crypto in their transactions with players, and the up take by punters is overwhelming.

The good news for Indian punters is that there are crypto gambling sites in India where they can wager on sports and use crypto to deposit and withdraw their won cash. We have done the hard work of bringing to you some of the best sites where you can gamble and transact using different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium and the rest. Read on to find the best crypto gambling sites in India in 2022.

Top 5 Crypto Betting Sites.

If you want to enjoy betting on your favourite sports and get paid in crypto coins, check out this section. We have analyzed five of the most popular crypto-friendly sites that accept Indian players.

BitStarz Casino

BitStarzis a world-class casino that crypto-enthusiast developers started in 2014. The bookmaker allows players to make deposits using different crypto coins. Apart from the famous Bitcoin, you can fund your BitStarz wallet using other coins like Etherium, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

In addition to accepting crypto, BitStarz leads in several other perks. It features a rich games library with over 3000 popular casino games and other blockchain-verified games. Indian gamblers are spoilt for choice when it comes to bonuses and promos. The casino offers Bitcoin bonuses and other houses like the GTD freeroll tournaments.

mBit Casino

If we could use one word to describe mBit Casino, Lightning-fast would be the word. No other Indian-friendly casino processes deposits and withdrawals as fast as mBit Casino. The casino’s 10-minute cashout time makes us feel validated to use the term lightning-fast.

Of course, the other outstanding feature of this casino is that it accepts all kinds of popular cryptocurrencies. Whether you prefer Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Etherium, or Bitcoin Cash, you’ll have your transactions completed in minutes.

You can enjoy their 2000+ casino games without worrying that your wins will be delayed. You can also participate in their Bitcoin Casino tournaments and win crypto coins. Bonuses are not casino specific. You can choose any slot title and grab the bonus amount. mBit Casino deservedly takes 2nd position on the casinos with the best crypto experience.

Wild Casino

At third place is the renowned Wild Casino. In addition to accepting Indian punters, the casino accepts Bitcoin deposits coupled with one of the best crypto bonuses. New players are welcomed to the site with a lucrative five-tier Bitcoin sign-up bonus of up to $9,000 and a 10% Bitcoin deposit boost.

Apart from the mainstream crypto coins, the site also accepts variants like Cardano, Stellar, Chainlink, and Ripple. I know what you’re saying at this point – Crypto experience can’t get better than this, right?

Besides the crypto perks, the casino has a simple yet intuitive design with slick-themed icons that eases navigation through the site. For on-the-go bettors, the site has a fully optimized mobile version that has all the features of their PC website.

7Bit Casino

Here is yet another casino that gives you an outstanding crypto gambling experience. 7Bit Casino, in our view, ranks as one of the best crypto slots casinos for Indian punters.

You can also enjoy it all to the hilt, which pays out up to 5 BTC across your first four deposits. Weekend gamblers will appreciate their up to 20% weekend cashback incentive, which requires no sign-up, and you can expect to receive free spins regularly.

Online slots gaming is king here. The site hosts 5000-7000 slots titles whose access depends on your location. This should not bring in doubt of quality. These games come from some of the best gaming software providers, like BNG and Reelplayer.

Though we had a couple of dislikes in some areas, such as unreliable customer service, 7Bit Casino ranks high as a great performing crypto gambling site.

MountBet Casino

Finally in our list of best crypto gambling sites in India is MountBet. We refuse to call it the least because, though it’s a new entrant in the Indian betting market, it beats most of its competitors’ hands-down when it comes to offering crypto transactions.

So, what is Mountbet’s schtik?

In addition to the conventional crypto coins (BTC, ETH, LITE, & DOGE), the casino also allows payments in other coins such as Stellar, Tether, USBTC, Civic, Ripple, Bancor, Chainlink, Ennjin Coin, and FunFair. Of course, the casino accepts other payment options such as bank transfer, Astropay, Jeton, and Muchbetter.

As a Betfair-powered casino, it offers a friendly Mountbet exchange platform, just like its parent company. We’re sure that Indian punters can have a seamless crypto betting experience at Mountbet Casino with all these features.

Wrap Up

Crypto is inevitably the in-thing in sports betting payments. The good thing is that we already have sites accepting crypto transactions by Indian punters. This puts Indians at the forefront of the crypto casino betting revolution. While the featured casinos are not the only ones that offer crypto deposits and withdrawals, you can start by signing up at any of them if you want a safe starting point.