Cardano price prediction: Survey says it will reach $58 by 2030

Cardano is currently trading at 95 cents after the recent crash with a market cap of $32 billion. It is the 7th largest coin with an all-time high of nearly $3. The project has seen some major developments in the past 6 months with the launch of smart contracts and the Sundaeswap dex. And this even helped break the long-term downward trend and the price moved to $1.6. But as Bitcoin crashed so did ADA and we have now breached the $1 support. But all this has happened in the short term, so let’s have a look at Cardano price prediction for the long term.

Cardano price prediction

Things might seem unrealistic but a group of analysts has predicted that we might reach $58 by the end of 2030. There are a few reasons for this, the first and foremost being how much development is happening with ADA. There are so many projects being developed on top of it, that we could easily say that it has one of the most engaged developer communities. Yes, I know the price prediction still sounds over the top but in 10 years, the growth of crypto markets is also expected to be a lot.

Now let’s talk a little about the price action for the short term. ADA recently broke $1 which has been strong support for quite a while. And now we might see support at $0.823 and in case it stays strong at that level we might move above $1 again and eventually even higher. Considering Bitcoin broke $40k as well, it is probable that Cardano falls even further.

The price movement for ADA will probably happen when a little bit of momentum builds up. The movement will be explosive if ADA is able to break its previous ATH. But still, I think, reaching $58 is a very optimistic scenario. Let’s wait and see what is in store for us in this decade.

Should you buy ADA?

Even though $58 might be a very optimistic price target for ADA it is not impossible. And even if we don’t reach such heights, I can see a pretty good return from this level. The project’s team is working quite a lot on developments and more importantly, ADA has already become one of the most used platforms to build other projects on.

What are your thoughts on the price prediction of Cardano? And where do you think we will reach by the end of 2030?

