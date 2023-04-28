The Best Dash Cam for You Depends on These 5 Features

Roads and highways may be dangerous. According to WHO, there are millions of deaths due to automobile accidents occurring each year. Responsible driving does not account for other drivers, unnecessary traffic stops, or efforts at insurance fraud. For these and other reasons, having a dash cam as a second set of eyes on the road might be beneficial.

The finest dash cam for safety, security, or simply filming oddities on the road will be determined by a few important aspects. It’s difficult to pick because there are so many dash cameras on the market, and most of them are from unknown manufacturers.

Read on to learn more about dash cams and the features that make them ideal for vehicles.

What Is a Dash Cam?

A dash cam is a device that records the driving of vehicles and everywhere they go. This device can be used for recordings to show culpability in an accident, monitor driving habits, and more. Not only that, but dash cameras are becoming more affordable and user-friendly, so they are no longer confined to techies and early adopters.

How Much Doe a Dash Cam Generally Cost?

An automobile dash cam may cost anywhere from $30 to $500 or more, depending on the brand and features. In general, a decent dash cam with suitable capabilities costs between $100 and $400. The amount someone needs to invest is determined by what they intend to get from their dashcam and how much money they have.

Types of Dash Cams

Three types of dash cam are available for a vehicle. They are as follows:

Basic dash cams- Simple dash cams capture footage of the road in front of a car and are the cheapest and easiest to set up sort of dash cam. They are often more limited in overall scope with a simple loop-recording arrangement and lack the storage capacity of more complex solutions.

Dual-camera dash cams- These dash cams are also known as interior/exterior dash cams and are primarily based on advanced cam capabilities, but with the extra benefit of employing two cameras instead of one. The advantage of these cams is watching the road and recording the interior of the car. An extra camera viewpoint can be valuable in an accident, but it can also aid in theft.

Advanced dash cams- These dash cams are expensive compared to the basic ones but are also loaded with various features. These dash cameras have additional features than basic ones, including GPS capabilities, audio recording capability, accelerometers to detect unexpected stops or hits, and speed sensors.

Get the Best Dash Cam for Vehicles Based on These Features

There are various dashcams available in the market. Listed below are some of the features that an automobile owner can check to get the best dash cam suitable for them:

Quality of the image

Dash cams can include various features, but the overall quality of the camera is likely the most crucial factor to consider. Higher-quality cameras create a clearer image, which is useful if you need to view specific details after an accident or other occurrence. One should choose a dash cam that provides good resolution, field-of-view, frame rates, and night vision.

GPS tracking

Various dashcams come with GPS technologies. GPS can bring some new features and usefulness to a dash cam, even though it’s not something not needed. With a GPS connection, vehicle owners will be able to document their vehicle’s speed and position with the film, which might aid in resolving a dispute. Fleet owners may use built-in GPS to track vehicles and monitor driver behavior, which will help them deal with employees internally and if they are involved in an accident of any kind.

Good battery capacity

Most dash cameras are powered by the owner’s automobile, so they will be on when the vehicle is turned on or off when the owner turns it off. On the other hand, other dash cams, feature a built-in battery, which means that the owner doesn’t have to turn on the vehicle to utilize the dash cam. Some people may also desire a dash cam to film after they’ve parked their car in a public lot.

Protection of storage and footage

Since video footage might use a lot of storage space, consider a dash cam with ample storage. For beginners, some dash cameras provide built-in storage, which eliminates the need for the owner to manage external storage. Dash cam storage typically starts at roughly 4GB, however, more may be required if keeping more than a few days of film. Most dash cameras, however, will include a MicroSD card slot that may be loaded with a MicroSD card to save the footage.

Good audio availability

While shopping for the finest dash cameras, examine if they record audio and, more crucially, whether they can be switched off. Several laws in various states have two-party consent rules that an owner may break if he or she utilizes a camera to illegally record the voices of persons who aren’t aware that the recording is taking place.

Good wireless connectivity

In today’s era of smart devices, most dash cams come with the feature of connecting to the internet or the phone via Bluetooth. Wireless networking on a dashcam has several advantages. To begin, if a dash cam can connect to the vehicle owner’s phone through Bluetooth, they may be able to perform things like manage footage, modify their dash cam’s settings, and more. Internet access may offer a slew of new functions to a dash cam. For example, a dash cam can upload footage directly to the owner’s cloud that can be streamed via computer or phone.

Conclusion

Even with the most advanced capabilities, even the best dash cams are relatively affordable given the critical job they perform. With the above-mentioned features, one can select the dash cam suitable to their needs.

FAQs

Do dash cams have built-in storage?

Yes, most dash cams have built-in storage at around 4GB. In today’s era, most dash cam comes with a MicroSD card slot that can be fitted with MicroSD. This can provide additional storage for footage.

Who needs to buy a dash cam?

If the proper circumstance arises, a dash cam can be valuable to almost anybody driving a vehicle, however, it is not necessarily required for everyone. Nonetheless, dash cams are ideal for car owners and fleet companies with many trucks.

How to tell if a dash cam is on or not?

Dash cameras for automobiles include an LED light that illuminates while filming. The LED color may vary based on the dash cam type, however, it is commonly red or green.

