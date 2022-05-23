The Best iOS Location Changers in 2022

There are a lot of apps out there that are dependent on our location to work properly, for example, Pokémon Go. But it comes with its share of problems. Many of the apps detect our location too precisely, which can give rise to several privacy concerns. And if you do not allow those apps to use your current position, the app won’t work properly.

So, in some cases, we are trying to fake iPhone location to use those apps without limitaions on locations. But here’s another question, how to choose right location spoofing tools? In this article, we will introduce what to consider when choosing the app, and how to spoof iPhone location with our best picks, also with their benefits, drawbacks, and availability.

Things to Look for When Using Location Spoofer

You can see a lot of iOS location changers out there in the market. But, when you are choosing one, taking the following things into consideration:

You do not want to jailbreak your iPhone. The spoofer is working effectively & stablely and your GPS location is different than your original location. Other location-based apps are working properly with the location spoofer. It’s easy to use and require no technology background.

So, we’ve tested some apps and select the top four iOS coordinate spoofers.

1. Wondershare Dr. Fone – The Best Location Spoofer for iOS

Wondershare is a popular name, and they have been making many useful tools like Filmora, Recoverit, etc. As a comprehensive solution for both Android and iOS devices, Dr.Fone covers issues like system crash, data loss, screen unlock, etc. Dr.Fone Virtual Location allows you to fake GPS location on your phone with one click.

Fake Your Whereabouts Easily

You can teleport to any place that you want with just one click. So, no more looking at tutorials for how to spoof location on iPhone.

Trick All Apps and Have Fun

It will easily fool Location-based apps. What we like about this tool is its stability. We have tried this location spoofer on Pokémon Go, Google Maps, WhatsApp live position, and many more – and none of the apps have crashed. This will ensure that you experience all the fun even when you cannot go out of your home.

You can not only change GPS location on the phone but also simulate movement. You can select two points on the map and then set the pace, and your iPhone will think that you are moving from one place to another.

Save your Favorite Paths

You can save and import/export different paths to set them as favorites and emulate them again in times of need.

Supports Both iOS and Android

Dr.Fone Virtual location works for both Android and iOS devices. For Android, you do not need to root your device, but the functionalities may have some limitations.

Pricing and Availability

You can try Dr.Fone Virtual Location free for two hours. After that, you can choose different plans. The price for Dr. Fone Virtual Location for iOS starts from $ 9.95 per month. You can buy quarterly and yearly licenses for $19.95 and $59.95, respectively. This tool is available for Windows and Macs.

2. ISpoofer

iSpoofer is another fake GPS iOS tool that allows you to change the locations of iPhones and iPads.

You can set precise locations or search for a place on the interface. The tool starts doing its job pretty quickly. You can simulate movements as well, but you will have limited options.

While it lets you change the location of iOS devices wirelessly, it is not safe. A lot of people had reported issues when they were GPS spoofing iPhone.

Pros

Allows you to spoof iPhone wirelessly. Runs on both android and iOS devices.

Cons

It does not work on android devices. Some users have reported that the app constantly crashes when running some location-based apps. Pokémon Go users have been getting banned as they were using a blacklisted tool.

Pricings

You can try out iSpoofer for two hours for free. After that, you need to pay a monthly license of $9.95. The quarterly license and yearly license costs $19.95 and $59.95, respectively. However, you can run this spoof location iPhone tool only on 1 PC and 5 iOS devices.

3. iTools

iTools is a utility software that lets you perform a lot of incredible tasks on iOS devices, and location spoofing is one of them.

Like the other tools that we have mentioned here, you can use iTools to make your apps think you are in a virtual location. However, you cannot simulate movements.

This tool is effective in a limited number of applications. However, if someone wants a tool that comes with many features in one package, this is the best you can get.

Pros

Lots of useful tools besides location spoofing You can use any place as your virtual location.

Cons

Cannot simulate movements The app is slow to load The process is complex

Pricings

iTools is a free software. However, it is not compatible with all devices. The current devices that are supported are iPhone 5C – iPhone X.

4. 3uTools

3uTools is another popular utility tool that you can use to do a multitude of functions, and location spoofing is one of them.

You can also select any virtual location on your PC, and your iPhone will think that it is present in that location. Unlike iTools, this works on the latest versions of iOS devices, and the process is really easy.

Pros

A practical and popular tool used for multiple functions The process of setting up a virtual location is easy. Free tool.

Cons

Not a dedicated iOS location changer.

Price and Availability

3uTools is available on Mac and Windows devices for free. Plus, it supports all the latest iPhone models and iOS versions.

Wrapping Up

So, with five tools to fake GPS location on iPhone, which one to choose? We would highly recommend that you use Wondershare Dr.Fone. While Tenorshare has similar features, we have noticed some stability issues that were not present in Dr.Fone.

iSpoofer lets you set virtual locations without connecting your phone to your computer, but Pokémon Go bans any iSpoofer users, so they have lost most of their market. Meanwhile, Dr.Fone is working just fine.

iTools and 3uTools are good utility tools for iOS devices but don’t deliver good performance when it comes to location spoofing. Meanwhile, Wondershare Dr.Fone contains the best of both worlds and has many valuable features, and all of them work perfectly.