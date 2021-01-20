The Bitcoin Games That Will Make Your Day

The gaming industry is well-known for not disappointing clients. Gamers all over the world have millions of titles to play with. However, they also make sure to make some changes in their gaming routines. Sometimes they switch to consoles or mobile devices so they can play games.

In other words, they follow trends. The industry also makes sure to follow the same trends so it can better serve its clients. That why Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are part of the industry. In fact, the cryptocurrencies gave rise to a new market.

This is known as the crypto gaming market. There are several titles available. Some of them incorporate Bitcoin while others incorporate other cryptocurrencies. But all of them make sure to entertain whoever plays them. If you’re looking for some new games to try, then Bitcoin games are the ones for you. Here are a few suggestions:

Bitcoin Flip

It’s obvious from the title that this game is focused on Bitcoin. But how does it incorporate it? Well, Bitcoin Flip is a trading simulator. There are other people on the market that serve as the other traders you’ll meet if you’re looking to trade Bitcoin. Additionally, the game uses real Bitcoin prices for assets so it makes you feel like you’re a part of an actual exchange.

That’s why the game is ideal for a beginner trader that needs to learn the important skills that he/she could use in various situations. The title also lets you access various tools such as charts that will help you make a better market analysis whenever you’re looking to buy or sell Bitcoin. All in all, it’s a great game for pros as well because it lets them brush up their skills.

Splinterlands

Splinterlands is the Bitcoin trading card game that you’ve been looking for. It comes with 7 factions as well as good graphics and smooth gameplay. You’ll have to build your deck as you beat opponents and make sure that you can face anyone that puts your skill to the test.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies you can use Bitcoin to strengthen your deck. In other words, you can make in-app purchases to be the top player in the game. It also provides tons of fun hours of gameplay. You can enjoy Splinterlands solo or go for a group gaming session with your friends.

Spells of Genesis

Spells of Genesis is similar to Splinterlands in that both games have plenty of enemies you can face. This game also has some RPG elements and lets you collect cards as well as other collectibles to improve your chances.

Just like most RPG titles, Spells of Genesis will provide you with loads of entertainment. It also lets you use Bitcoin to make in-app purchases. However, it doesn’t lack visuals or interesting gameplay. In other words, it’s a Bitcoin game that will make your day and will help you blow off some steam.

Merge Cats

This is another Bitcoin game that you can play. Unlike the others, you don’t get any collectibles. Instead, you play solo and your objective is simple: you need to match the same cats. What this game also does is let you win Bitcoin amounts by completing daily challenges. In other words, you can earn some crypto while you’re playing fun.

Conclusion

When it comes to statistics, the number of gamers is predicted to rise to 3 billion by 2023. This means that there will be a lot more gamers on the market and coincidently on the crypto gaming market. The gaming industry will have their hands full and more Bitcoin titles will be produced for the crypto gamers.