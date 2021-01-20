Worthwhile Things to Spend Your Bitcoin On

With Bitcoin marking over a decade on the market, Bitcoin enthusiasts are finally seeing some of the incredible benefits they were hoping to get from the currency ages ago. Thanks to the abundance of information about Bitcoin now available online, a lot of the misconceptions that surrounded the cryptocurrency are being drowned out and replaced with the facts. It might have been a long and grueling road, but the largely undeserved bad rep Bitcoin had in the past is finally starting to become a thing of the past.

As a result of the demystification of Bitcoin, many businesses are giving the cryptocurrency another shot after being on the outs with it in the past. Naturally, this is a massive win for Bitcoin users who now have plenty of options when it comes to where they want to spend their hard-earned coins. So, if you’re one of the many that’s been saving up your stash for an opportunity like these, here are some of the best things you can spend it on!

Luxury Goods

If you’ve got a hefty stack of Bitcoin in your wallet, then you might be looking for a big purchase to show off your fancy lifestyle. Luckily, the luxury goods market is booming right now, and some incredible retailers are open to customers using Bitcoin as payment! A real treat with a steep price you might want to look into is a Rolex. The iconic watch brand is the epitome of class and perfectly ties together any outfit! You can find a wonderful selection of Rolex watches and other luxury goods at JavyEstella, a luxury watch retailer that always carries the best pieces.

Of course, a big purchase like this can put quite a dent in your Bitcoin wallet, so getting back to Bitcoin trading might be a good idea. Luckily, there's never been a better time to try your hand at Bitcoin trading. Thanks to the many top-notch excellent Bitcoin trading apps and platforms, everyone from experts to complete beginners can make the most of the experience.

World Travel

If there’s one thing you can splurge on and have no regrets later, it’s travel. There’s nothing quite like exploring the wonders of our beautiful planet, and thanks to websites like Destinia and Expedia you can now do it in style through Bitcoin payments. These top-notch booking websites offer users a great platform to plan their trip from start to finish. You can buy plane tickets to pretty much any destination in the world, and on top of that, book a stay in a range of different accommodations that best suit your needs.

The best thing about traveling the world is that you can do it on your terms. Whether you’re looking for a short vacation at a beautiful beach resort or you want to hike the most exciting mountain trails out there, these websites don’t disappoint when it comes to choice. You can pretty much book everything within a few minutes, pack your bags, and get going! While we’re not exactly endorsing a random trip with no previous research, sometimes a bit of spontaneity can lead to the wildest of adventures!

Great Entertainment

Going for the wilder options isn’t for everyone, which is why we also added a different type of adventure to the list. It’s impossible to talk about great entertainment without mentioning video games. With gaming becoming the most popular hobby in the world, everyone and their grandma are big fans of the activity in one form or another. Of course, it’s only natural to be fascinated by this entertainment medium. Video games have come a long way from what they once were, and even if you weren’t a fan of the pixelating classics of the past, new games are a whole different beast.

The world of Bitcoin and gaming have been closely related from the very start, but now that major game companies are open to accepting Bitcoin payments, things are even better. Players can get some of the best Xbox titles from this year on the Microsoft Xbox store with Bitcoin, grab a slew of PC games on Keys4Coins, and even buy gift cards for nearly all gaming platforms on the many Bitcoin-friendly game shops online!