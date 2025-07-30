Chevrolet’s Bolt is coming back from the dead and not quietly. After GM abruptly pulled the plug on its small but mighty EV in 2023, the backlash was swift. People weren’t ready to let go of one of the few affordable electric cars that delivered on its promise. Now, two years later, GM has confirmed what fans have been waiting to hear: the Bolt will return in 2027.

In a short but telling Instagram post, GM wrote, “You asked, we listened.” That pretty much says it all.

First Look: Cleaner Design, Smarter Charging

We finally have a glimpse of what the new Bolt might look like. The photos GM dropped show a sleeker front end, sharper taillights, and a more refined overall design, less nerdy commuter, more urban-smart crossover.

But the big update is under the skin: GM is ditching the older CCS plug in favor of the North American Charging Standard (NACS), also known as the Tesla-style plug. Translation? The new Bolt will be able to tap into Tesla’s massive charging network. That’s a big deal for ease and speed of long-distance EV driving.

One Body Style, Still a Practical Size

There’s a change in the lineup this time. Instead of offering both the compact hatchback and the slightly larger EUV version, Chevy’s going all in on the crossover-style EUV. That might disappoint fans of the original hatch, but the move makes sense. Crossovers are what people buy—and the EUV still keeps things compact enough for city life.

It’s not trying to be a hulking SUV. The new Bolt will still be small enough to zip through traffic and squeeze into tight parking spots, but with just a bit more space and comfort inside.

Better Battery, Bigger Brain

Underneath, the Bolt is getting smarter and more efficient. It’ll use GM’s new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are cheaper, safer, and hold up better over time, especially if you fast-charge regularly. GM is also plugging it into its Ultium platform, meaning it’ll share tech and software with newer models like the Equinox EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

The best part? This version will finally be profitable for GM. The old Bolt lost money with every unit sold. This one won’t. That’s good news if you want it to stick around for more than one generation.

Affordable! For Real This Time

Chevy hasn’t said exactly what the new Bolt will cost, but the goal is clear: keep it close to the old one’s price. That means under $30,000, maybe even lower with tax credits, if they’re still around by then.

In a world of $50,000-plus EVs, this is a big swing at a real-world price point. GM’s President Mark Reuss summed it up well: “It’s going to be at a similar price point as the old one going out… and we’re going to deliver it at a profitable point.”

Why This Matters

The return of the Bolt isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about filling a gap in the EV market that’s gotten too expensive for most people. Not everyone wants a luxury SUV with a giant screen and a voice assistant. Some people just want a solid, reliable, everyday electric car that won’t break the bank.

That’s what the Bolt always stood for. And if Chevy pulls this off, it might be what it stands for again.