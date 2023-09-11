The Countdown to iPhone 15: How to Watch Apple’s Latest Launch and What’s in Store

Introduction

It’s that time of the year again – Apple Season! As September rolls in, we can reliably anticipate Apple’s grand unveiling of its newest iPhone models. This year, the spotlight is on the iPhone 15 lineup, alongside potential revelations about the Apple Watch, software updates, and other intriguing tech tidbits. Set your calendars for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern) as Apple takes center stage in Cupertino, California, to livestream its eagerly awaited event. In this report, we’ll guide you on how to tune in and provide insights into what you can expect from this Apple extravaganza.

How to Watch the Event

To catch all the excitement, you have multiple viewing options. You can livestream the event directly from Apple’s events website, their YouTube channel, or right here on this page. If you own an Apple TV or streaming box, simply access the Apple TV+ app, where you’ll find the livestream – no subscription required. For those who can’t watch in real-time, WIRED will be running a liveblog with up-to-the-minute event details and analysis.

Apple’s September Tradition

Apple has been following this September event tradition for a decade now, offering a sneak peek at their fall releases. Over the years, these showcases have become well-polished, prerecorded presentations that set the stage for Apple’s upcoming products. Thanks to this consistency, many of the announcements have become somewhat predictable, especially given the leaks and rumors that precede each event.

What to Anticipate

Compared to Apple’s last announcement in June, which unveiled the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, this September’s event might appear more low-key. Expect iterative updates to Apple’s flagship products, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly AirPods. Apple’s track record suggests they will highlight new software updates and showcase their latest M2 chips. A prominent rumor is the adoption of a USB-C charging port in place of the Lightning connector, due to EU regulations. Additionally, all models may feature Apple’s Dynamic Island, an expanding widget bubble at the top of the screen for notifications and touch controls.

The iPhone 15 lineup will likely consist of various models at different price points, with a potential shift to titanium siding in some versions. In addition to the iPhones, keep an eye out for announcements about an Apple Watch Ultra, updated AirPods, the release of the Journal app for iOS, and further details about the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Conclusion

As Apple’s September event approaches, excitement and anticipation are building among tech enthusiasts worldwide. While the event may not deliver groundbreaking surprises like the Vision Pro headset, it promises a host of exciting updates to Apple’s core product offerings. Whether it’s the potential shift to USB-C, the introduction of Dynamic Island, or enhancements in software and chip technology, Apple’s faithful fans have much to look forward to. So mark your calendars for Tuesday morning, stay tuned to WIRED’s live coverage, and join us as we unravel the latest innovations from the tech giant. It’s Apple Season, and the iPhone 15 launch is just around the corner!