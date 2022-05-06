The Day Before Delayed To March 2023

Developer Fantastic and publisher MyTona have announced that their next open-world survival MMO, The Day Before, has been pushed back from its original release date of June 21 to March 1, 2023, due to the transition from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Considering that developer FNTASTIC has already shown gameplay footage for The Day Before, it can be assumed that there is an extensive rework ahead of us, which will delay The Day Before.

The upcoming MMO The Day Before is somewhat similar to the popular video game The Last of Us in that it takes place in a post-pandemic world. The Day Before is currently probably the most wish-listed game on Steam, however, it will switch to Unreal Engine 5 causing delays. Originally slated to launch at the end of June, The Day Before has long topped Steam's list of most wanted video games, ahead of games like Starfield, Stalker 2, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The Day Before caught the gaming industry’s attention with an introductory trailer. The conception and excellent presentation of the game have attracted the attention of players from all over the world, and thousands of fans are waiting for the game. The full statement reads: “Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlists, making The Day Before one of the most anticipated games in the world.

While the delay is likely to upset many who were looking forward to The Day Before, the final product should be a lot better due to the purpose of this new launch window. As the most coveted game on Steam, it’s no surprise that a game like this has been delayed since even major developers have had a hard time sticking to the development schedule in recent years.

Despite the bad news, this change has been widely welcomed as The Day Before will have incredible dynamics and gameplay.