Fortnite Is Back On IOS Via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Epic and Microsoft have announced that Fortnite is now free to play on IOS through Xbox Cloud Gaming. This news means that Fortnite can once again be played on iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad, even if they are removed from the Apple App Store in a lawsuit between Epic and Apple. On Thursday, Microsoft announced that it will be making Fortnite free through its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform, meaning that players will once again be able to enjoy Fortnite on their iPhone or iPad or other browser-enabled devices and Android phones. Epic Games and Xbox have teamed up to make Fortnite available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which not only sets the precedent for free-to-play games on Microsoft’s gaming service but guarantees Fortnite players access to the iOS and iPadOS devices.

In the latest twist in the Epic Games vs. Apple saga, Fortnite is returning to iOS platforms with the help of Microsoft. Apple has no plans to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store while the legal battle with Epic Games is ongoing, so cloud gaming is the only way to access Fortnite on iOS devices.

Fortnite was removed from the Apple App Store in August 2020 and has not been returned since then, leaving Apple players unable to play on the platform until now. It’s worth noting that Fortnite has yet to officially return to its App Store after the iPhone manufacturer abruptly removed it from the list in August 2020. companies’ app stores in 2020 during a fight over in-app payment rules.

Take your Victory Royale to the Cloud. Drop into @FortniteGame on your phone, tablet, or PC with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for free. No install or subscription required: https://t.co/uh6uFw2PgD pic.twitter.com/P5x4NneZmw — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2022

On GeForce Now, another popular gaming platform, Fortnite is currently in closed beta, so Fortnite will be released to all users soon. That’s because Fortnite just became the first free Xbox Game Pass game for all users, even if you don’t have a subscription arguably the best gaming deal. Microsoft started with Fortnite and wants to release more free games that people love.

Thanks to Epic Games’ partnership with Microsoft, Fortnite is now returning to iOS via a supported web browser as Xbox Cloud Gaming is locked down and Apple will not receive a single cent of the revenue generated from Fortnite transactions. Fortnite returns to iOS in the most unexpected way in the midst of Epic Games’ legal battle with Apple Inc. Nobody expected Microsoft to be the saving grace that would eventually bring Fortnite back to Apple iOS devices, but here we are.