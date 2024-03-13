Stig Asmussen, the game director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has revealed the founding of a brand-new gaming company named Giant Skull. The firm is currently hard at work on a new AAA narrative-driven single-player third-person action-adventure game, according to Asmussen, who departed Respawn and EA last year.

Crafting Immersive Worlds: Giant Skull’s Pursuit of Gaming Excellence

When given the chance to launch his studio, Asmussen said in an interview that while he was pleased with Respawn, it was quite alluring. There are presently roughly thirty workers at Los Angeles-based Giant Skull. Star Wars Jedi and Fortnite veterans make up a sizable component of the staff. People can work for Giant Skull from anywhere in the globe, as Asmussen continued by saying that the location of the employees’ workspaces will be entirely optional.

Asmussen remarked,

“The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity. We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come.”

When asked if players should anticipate an original IP from the company for its debut game, Asmussen answered in an interview with IGN. Asmussen replied,

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. We have a very clear vision on the type of game that we’re going to make, and that’s playing to the strengths of myself… single-player focused third-person action-adventure, gameplay driven that’s seamlessly integrated into a compelling narrative.”

The films Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor were directed by Asmussen. Before that, he was a God of War series employee at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. He directed God of War II’s art and God of War III’s gameplay. It’s hardly surprising, given their history, that Giant Skull would concentrate on creating “action-adventure games with compelling storylines and gameplay that are gameplay-driven.”

Giant Skull: Crafting a Visionary Gaming Experience

The offices of Giant Skull are located in Los Angeles, however, the company will hire developers remotely from all around the world. For people who have lost their jobs in the past year and are unable to move, it may be a desirable alternative.

The CEO of Giant Skull is Asmussen. Lead producer Lauren McLemore (Fortnite), art director Patrick Murphy (Fortnite), design director Jeff Magers (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), animation director Brian Campbell (Fortnite), CTO Jon Carr (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), and COO/CFO Anthony Scott (Unbroken Studios) make up the leadership team.

Though Asmussen doesn’t rule out working for another firm in the future, Giant Skull is an independent studio. He now has a “very clear vision” of the kind of game the group intends to produce. However, the studio will consider an outside intellectual property offer that meets the requirements. The group has already begun development on its debut project, an Unreal Engine 5 action-adventure game with a AAA single-player focus. Coincidentally, I’m balancing other games while playing Jedi: Fallen Order for the first time. I’m curious to see what Asmussen and Giant Skull are working on because I’m finding it to be entertaining.