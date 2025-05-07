The departure of Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach and Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket team signals the end of an era. If you visit 1xBet Sri Lanka it will also become possible to bet on amazing national teams too.

This was an era defined by 3 elements:

dominant performances;

fierce rivalries;

and transformative leadership.

Together, Shastri and Kohli have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. They steered the team to new heights and ushered in an aggressive, winning mentality that has redefined the country's approach to the game.

When Shastri took over as head coach in 2017, he found a team under Kohli’s captaincy that was already beginning to show signs of greatness. Kohli, with his no-holds-barred approach, instilled a culture that had 3 elements: aggression, fitness, and mental toughness. Shastri, known for his calm demeanor and experience, complemented Kohli’s fiery leadership. Their partnership proved to be a successful one, with India achieving remarkable feats under their guidance.

An extraordinary collaboration

In the almost 5 years of their collaboration, India became the number 1 ranked Test team in the world, a position they held for a significant period.

Their most notable achievement came in 2021, when India triumphed in Australia, winning a historic series Down Under despite several injuries to key players. This victory not only cemented India's standing as one of the world's top cricketing nations but also proved that the Kohli-Shastri combination had the ability to adapt and overcome adversity.

However, the path to success was not without challenges. India’s failure to win ICC tournaments during this era, most notably the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 Cricket World Cup, left many questions. They mostly pointed to whether the aggressive mindset of Kohli and Shastri was enough to win global trophies. Despite their dominance in bilateral series and Test cricket, the lack of a major ICC title has been seen as a blemish on their otherwise glittering legacy.

As Kohli stepped down from the captaincy of all formats in late 2021, citing the mental and emotional toll, it was clear that the chapter was coming to a close. While Shastri’s tenure ended after the T20 World Cup in 2021, his influence on the team’s approach to cricket would be felt for years to come.