Technology plays an immense role in getting food from the farm to your table. For instance, the rise of e-commerce platforms makes ordering and purchasing food online more straightforward. They help address challenges across different levels, including food delivery.

Food businesses that adopt these technological advances maintain their competitive edge as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of ordering food online.

A recent study found that 40 percent of customers showed a preference for ordering food through the restaurant’s app or website. Meanwhile, 13 percent utilize third-party apps or websites to order delivery or takeout.

Unsurprisingly, the online food delivery market will earn about $1.8 trillion in revenue by 2028. Yet, technology has changed more than how people order food. It also reshaped the operation of the entire food industry and consumer behavior.

In this article, we’ll further explore how technological advancements have transformed online food ordering and consumer habits. We’ll also delve into the impact of such changes and the future trends in the online food ordering market.

The Emergence of Early Online Food Ordering

One of the Internet’s most transformative developments is the emergence of early online food ordering. It started in the late 1990s when the Internet was only in its initial phase. In the early 2000s, it gained momentum as major pizza companies began offering online ordering and delivery.

Since then, online ordering platforms have emerged, making the process more accessible and convenient. Online food ordering now involves using a website or app to place a meal order from a neighboring restaurant or food cooperative.

Moreover, it allows customers to choose to have the food delivered or pick it up in-store and make payments through credit card or cash. Many online ordering systems save accounts for frequent customers to make the ordering process more manageable.

Yet, it wasn’t until recent years that the increase in digital technology, like smartphones and apps, made online ordering a regular part of consumers’ everyday lives. Small local shops, not only large companies, are joining the trend now.

Technological Advancements Driving Online Food Ordering

With more digital platforms available, ordering food online has become increasingly common. This changes how people interact with restaurants and other places to eat. With hectic schedules, people now use online systems for food deliveries more than any other method.

It’s a lasting trend, so it’s worthwhile for brands to improve their food delivery technology. As technology advances, new tools emerge to connect with customers anywhere. These technological advancements are leading the transformation and growth of the online food ordering sector.

Mobile applications

Smartphones and mobile apps led to a new online ordering method. These digital tools have made accessing an array of dining options more convenient. They let users peruse menus online, place orders, and make payments easily.

Ordering becomes more straightforward, with fewer errors and shorter wait times, improving the overall experience for customers. As more people order food online, restaurants can acquire more customers.

Digital payment methods

Adding digital payment methods to online food ordering has streamlined the checkout process.

Customers can safely pay with credit or debit cards, mobile wallets, or other online payment services, increasing convenience and speeding up transactions.

Chatbots and virtual assistants

Chatbots and virtual assistants have become critical components of ordering food online. These AI-powered tools provide customers with intuitive interfaces and real-time assistance, ensuring a seamless and stress-free ordering process.

Delivery real-time tracking

Real-time tracking has become a standard feature of food delivery systems. It enables customers to monitor the status of their orders from the time they’re placed until they reach the consumer’s doorstep. This transparency gives them peace of mind, knowing when their food will arrive.

A Shift in Consumer Habits and What Motivates Ordering Food Online

A substantial change in consumer habits and preferences has propelled the surge in online food ordering.

However, as online food ordering changes constantly, it’s only sensible for businesses to understand why people order online to stay competitive. Below, let’s examine what motivates customers to order food online.

Changes in dining preferences

Delivery has become a preferred dining choice for many consumers. Likewise, it’s a crucial part of how restaurants serve customers in-store and online that brands must prioritize without fail. Busy schedules, longer work hours, and remote work drive this transition.

Demand for speed and convenience

Speed and convenience are primary drivers of online food ordering. As consumers become increasingly busy, they value fast, easy food ordering.

With a few taps on their smartphones or clicks on a website, online food ordering allows customers to check menus, order, and track deliveries in real time.

The influence of social media

Social media is instrumental in shaping consumer behavior and steering trends in online food ordering.

Customers generally trust recommendations and reviews from their peers more than traditional advertising methods.

Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms are now powerful tools for discovering new dining options, reading reviews, and sharing culinary experiences.

Future Trends and Advances in Online Food Ordering

Understanding the changes in food delivery trends shaping our future is essential to know what customers want and meet their needs. Here are some future trends and advances in online ordering and how they will impact the food industry:

Food deliveries with drones

Drones possess the capability to overcome geographical barriers, facilitating the delivery of food to remote or inaccessible areas. By using drones, restaurants can minimize their dependence on delivery vehicles and help the environment.

That also means customers get their food quicker without dealing with city traffic. But despite their potential, several hurdles remain before food delivery drones can be widely used. For instance, the advanced sensors and GPS systems required for drone operation can be costly.

Predict the customer’s next purchase

Businesses will begin using the info from online orders more and more to get customers to purchase again. In the future, restaurants will likely use algorithms in their online ordering systems to guess what customers might order next based on what they’ve ordered before.

These systems examine order history, browsing behavior, and demographic information to make predictions. These predictive analytics enable restaurants to customize their offerings and meet consumers’ evolving preferences.

AI-powered recommendations

Artificial intelligence (AI) has changed how food gets delivered, from taking orders to delivery logistics.

With AI-powered algorithms, food delivery apps can provide personalized recommendations based on customer preferences, past orders, and contextual variables like weather and time of day. A rudimentary personalization form has already begun within the online food delivery sector.

For instance, apps like Uber Eats may first suggest restaurants you’ve ordered from in the past. But they can go much further. AI-driven virtual waiters can soon be a trend, requiring attention to customer data for memorable experiences.

Maximize These Opportunities for Your Food Business

Technology changes quickly, so customer needs and expectations are shifting and increasing. Despite the popularity of online food ordering, some businesses remain hesitant to move their services online. However, customers favor businesses that offer convenience and meet their preferences.

That underscores the importance of businesses in the food industry staying on top of technological trends. To maximize these opportunities, seek ways to integrate mobile and other online technologies into your operations.