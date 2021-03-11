The Fall Of Google Stadia

Google hosted a Stadia Connect Livestream on November 19 2020 to show the games that will come to the service. GamesRadar had previously reported that the titles will not be available on the Google Play Store, but on the Google-owned website, when they launched on November 19. Just as these titles are not listed, Google has announced that 120 games will be released by 2020, including ten limited-time exclusive games. The game, which will be streamed live in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, will also be launched in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Google’s own stadia games came about only after launch, though it would eventually launch a dozen new games. At most, the games Google made, Google Play pass and Google Maps, accounted for a small handful of the total. Just a few months before the launch, Google and Raymond announced that their first studio would be in Montreal, Canada.

With this announcement, Google has made it clear that Stadia is not dead and will bring a plethora of games to third-party providers. With the launch of the Google Play pass, players can switch from playing games on their live TV room to their laptops and mobile devices, as they are cloud-based games based on Google’s global network of data centers and the same Google account. The ever-growing library of modern games available in the Google Store is impressive, especially when you consider that you don’t need a console or powerful PC to enjoy contemporary games. Google Stadia lets you play modern games on virtually any screen you own, with Google servers that manage all the computing power and transfer it to the cloud.

Letting other companies run a cloud gaming service with Stadia’s technology would only create a problem for Google, as it won’t have exclusive Google – developed games on the go. What happens if a game is designed as a platform exclusively funded by Google? Although we know that even if Google decides to kill it, buying the game will still cost hundreds of dollars, we have no idea whether Google will continue to support it. Keep an eye on Google’s “Stadia Games” list, but you never know when an update to the list will be announced.

Google’s games team has already proven that it is capable of delivering a slew of new games, but whatever Google and its team assemble and publish will always be limited to the service.

Google does not have the ability to establish franchise systems or internal development studios that can compete with those of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. We cannot forget that Google has actually closed Stadia Game Studios at some point, but Google’s closure of its game developers is just another example of a mega-company that is getting into games and does not understand how complicated it can be. Of course, City’s disappointing launch invites predictions that it will be a failure and we won’t know what the future holds for Google and Stadia until it launches. If Google’s track record of closing down various projects is to stand, we will see the decline of stadia in the near future.

Google should know that starting a gaming studio is a long-term investment that takes years to pay off. The premature collapse of Stadia Games Entertainment is just another example of Google’s impatience with subpar technology that is hampering its efforts to expand its business.

It made sense that Google’s entry into the video game world would build on existing infrastructure. Because Google has built a large number of data centers around the world, the company felt that Stadia was in a better position for cloud gaming than in the past, as most players would have been geographically close to a data center. Cloud gaming similarly uses the opportunity to live in the cloud as a gaming platform, one of many.

Google is supporting Stadia by making it available for free on the Google Play Store, and future services should offer new opportunities for video games. When zooming in on a larger image, Google needed something it didn’t have yet: a free game streaming service. A big hit that a game could help bring people to the service and turn them into paying subscribers is Ultimate Knockout, which, like Case Guys, could instantly reach a variety of devices via stadia. It is unknown whether or not Google Stadia can be a major player in the industry, but it lacks the free streaming services that have helped attract people to services and make them paying subscribers. Due to the amount of data it consumes, many players have avoided it and Google does not support it to make it more attractive to new users.

The lack of titles from the first party seems to have played second fiddle to concerns about Google’s transparency, and its failure to attract developers before launch speaks to this absence, which has continued in the months that have followed. It seems premature to see Google step in to make its own games for stadia, as the game service doesn’t have much to live for. Google’s gaming platform may well end up being a failure, but it wouldn’t be seen until Google steps in by making its own game for it.

What are your thoughts about stadia let us know in the comments below.

meanwhile, feel free to check our other articles linked below