The fragrance of Musk’s ‘Burnt Hair’ is wafting through Twitter and users can’t keep calm

Elon Musk has quite a reputation for trying out new things. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the man has made thinking out of the box his part-time job. One might think that with various businesses jostling on his plate, and filling up his schedule, he might be too busy to think about another one. Looks like Musk has enough and more time on his hands. How else do we explain Musk stepping into the world of fragrances, and sure enough, making a fortune out of it? The product was launched on Wednesday, and it has already caused a stir on Twitter. Read along to know more.

Burnt Hair?

Elon Musk never fails to get those remaining two brain cells in peoples’ heads running. Whether it be his warped decision to buy Twitter or launch a fragrance line, the man always stands out. Elon Musk launched his new product on Wednesday, and it is sold through The Boring Company, which deals with Musk’s infrastructure and tunnel construction services. If you are curious about the scent of this new perfume, it’s ‘Burnt Hair.’ Yes, you read it right. Musk’s ‘Burnt Hair’ is making heads turn because apparently thousands of bottles of this new perfume have already flown off the shelves. Looks like people are indeed intrigued by the “essence of repugnant desire.”

The sales page of “Burnt Hair by Singed,” was crowded with unattributed testimonials applauding the fragrance,

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” says one

Musk himself has made the claim that it was “the finest fragrance on Earth.”

It seems like the finest fragrance on Earth is indeed doing fine in terms of sales. Going by Musk’s post on Twitter, two hours after the launch of the product, over 5000 bottles have already been sold. Elon Musk is clearly taking the job seriously because he has gone out of his way and changed the Twitter description to “Perfume Salesman.”

Who’d have thought people would take a liking to burnt hair of all things.

10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Reactions On Twitter

A perfume that goes by the name “Burnt Hair” is not gonna go unnoticed by the Twitter folk who are always armed with their generous humor and wit. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

People are just stating facts at this point.

If I wanted Burnt Hair, I’d just go for a ride in a Tesla — 𝕰𝖛𝖎𝖑 𝕲𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖚𝖘 (@GIowing0rb) October 12, 2022

Wait I thought it’s something like cognac or wine — PIXELORD (@pixelord) October 12, 2022

Well, the answer to your question is capitalism.

I can't believe that i just purchased a perfume that smells like burnt hair pic.twitter.com/5Kxjf6jKUI — Ali Demirci 🚀 (@pweheh) October 11, 2022

The perfect name was right under his nose, and he missed it

Missed chance for this to be called Elon’s Musk — lizard (@StockLizardKing) October 11, 2022

Well, with Musk you can never predict.

Next up: Burnt Toast? — KΞNOBI (🌴,🦈) (@KenobiDesigns) October 12, 2022