The French data protection authority fines Apple for displaying personalised advertisements.

The French privacy watchdog CNIL disclosed on Wednesday that it had decided to impose an 8 million euro fine connected to ad personalization in the Apple App Store, citing drawbacks in user consent.

“The advertising targeting settings available from the iPhone’s “Settings” icon were pre-checked by default,” in accordance with the CNIL, notwithstanding the fact that they were not strictly necessary for the device’s execution.

According to the lobbying group that brought the case, under iOS 14, Apple failed to ask iPhone users explicitly for their prior consent to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used for targeted advertising.

Apple was incredibly disappointed with the decision considering that it was not fair to them, and they even indicated that they would file an appeal against it.

“Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by granting customers a clear choice regarding whether or not they would like to have targeted advertisements,” the company announced.

Apple’s privacy updates, widely recognized as App Tracking Transparency, enable customers to help stop apps from tracking their activity throughout all websites and applications owned by other companies. The fine was significantly larger than the penalty of 6 million euros.

It continued by explaining that the case, which dates back to 2021, entangled an ancient version of the device’s iOS operating system platform.

The CNIL is comprised of seventeen representatives from various government agencies, four among whom are representatives of the French parliament, but instead twelve of whom are elected by their corresponding representative organizations.