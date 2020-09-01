The Healthy Company raises $350,000 in first institutional round

“Health is wealth” is the most appropriate quote ever. Once, it’s lost gaining it back isn’t easy, so one should always make it first priority. But people need help because maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not easy. So, Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain founded AI Health startup The Healthy Company.

Recently, their startup has raised a funding of $350,000 in their first institutional round. The investors were marquee investors from Venture Catalysts, Amit Waiker, Vaibhav Karnavat, Udtara Ventures, Kushal Bhagia as part of First Cheque, 9Unicorns, Beardo founders – Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah.

Prospects of the Healthy company

Obesity is one of the critical reasons for problems like thyroid, diabetes and many other common diseases. The Healthy Company aims to used the funding to help users lose weight and live a healthier life altogether.

The company wants to work no only to improve the lifestyle of its users but also increase their average lifespan. Ackshay Jain said:

“The incubation at Huddle has been a perfect fit culturally for our lean team comprising young graduates aged between 21-23 with an entrepreneurial bent of mind and the perseverance to execute our vision to maximise the average human lifespan through personalised health”.

What are the views of investors regarding the company?

Though the company has not raised a huge amount, but the list of investors is kind of long. This shows the belief regarding the idea of the company. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, said:

“With evolving customer choices and the overall shift towards a healthier lifestyle, there is a growing demand for natural superfoods that can boost metabolism and promote weight loss without causing any harm to the consumer’s health. The Healthy Company has successfully managed to capitalise on this market, with its range of immunity-boosting and weight loss products”.

The investors firmly believe that the AI health startup will help users to overcome the most common diseases. Over 8.5% of people worldwide have diabetes and almost 6% from thyroid. Maybe The Health company has the potential to change that at least in India until it goes global. Let’s see how does the company do and manage competition in the future.

Are you finding it challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle? Eating junk food, no exercing, sitting in front of laptop screen all day. I know its not easy but until you try to help yourself no one can. Just start by exercising 5 minutes a day and work your way up.

If you have any health related doubts be it diet or exercise let me know in the comments below. If you found our content informative like and share with your friends.

Read: How Cryptocurrency Works Plus How To Gamble In The Best Crypto Casino