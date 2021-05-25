Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the online casino industry has definitely been buzzing. A lot of physical and traditional casinos were forced to close as governments shut down various commercial establishments in order to keep the virus from spreading. Nowadays, many of these establishments are opening up again and more and more people are getting vaccinated as well. However, for that long stretch when people were forced to stay at home and find new ways to entertain themselves, online casinos experienced a dramatic rise in users and site traffic.

This is mostly because gambling has always been one of society’s favorite pastimes. People just can’t get enough to play casino games or poker sessions. Even if you take away all of the traditional land-based casinos from people, they’re still going to find a way to gamble, whether it be in person or online. It just so happens that more and more people are becoming technologically literate and receptive these days. Casino operators saw this emerging trend and decided to take advantage of it. The ones that were able to capitalize on the booming market also saw that the space was becoming more and more competitive. Thus, they saw a need to distance themselves from everyone else. They needed to set themselves apart.

Over the past couple of years, more online slots operators have been heavily investing their resources in the development of certain technological features within their sites. These features are designed to really set themselves up as unique selling propositions within an increasingly saturated market. Here are some of the latest tech trends in the online casino industry:

Improved Graphics

Gone are the days of measly 2D animation. That’s cheap. With the technology we have nowadays, there’s no reason why casino sites should allow themselves to present graphics that are cheaply made and just plain cartoony. Many casino sites are making their graphics a lot more realistic to add a layer of depth and dimension to the gaming experience for the customer.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Aside from just making graphics a lot better with 3D technology, a lot of casino sites are doubling down and investing in virtual and augmented reality. Of course, this is all reliant on the hardware of the consumers as well. But there’s a gradual rollout of VR and AR technology on various casino sites out there and only time will tell if it’s really going to pick up steam in the near future. But so far, the idea sounds promising.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is loudly creeping back up to become big in the finance industry again. Many casinos are quick to hop on the hype train to allow for cryptocurrency transactions to take place on their sites. Many industry experts claim that cryptocurrency really is the future and there’s no escaping it. If that really is the case, then the online casinos that are integrating crypto technology onto their sites are definitely ahead of the curve.

Live Casino Games

Sometimes, playing in front of a randomly generated piece of computer code can get really boring and dehumanizing. This is where live casino games come in. They add a more human element to an increasingly digital space. This is why traditional casinos will continue to be popular well into the future. People love gambling with other people. The social interaction and dynamic is unlike anything else. Live casino games are essentially a merging of two worlds: the physical and the digital. That’s why so many people love it so much.

Mobile Gaming

Lastly, we’re going mobile. There’s no doubt that the mobile gaming industry is the hottest thing right now in terms of online gaming. People just can’t get enough of their handheld devices. Sure, the usual suspects like PCs and console devices still rule the industry as a whole. But the rise in popularity of mobile gaming is unprecedented and there’s no telling what its ceiling is going to be. This is why many casino sites are investing in mobile versions of their platforms. And it’s not just making mobile versions of their sites either. It’s also developing dedicated apps of their sites that can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store.