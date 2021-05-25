Midea Launches M7 Pro Robot Vaccum Cleaner Globally Via AliExpress For $330

The Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner will sweep and mop the floor for you. The Nidec BLDC advanced Japanese motor in the robot vacuum cleaner optimises the air duct configuration and produces an efficient and solid suction of 4000pa. The robot collects all dust and dirt in its direction with dual brushes attached to the suction pump.

Midea M7 Pro Robot Vaccum Cleaner – Specification And Details

Furthermore, the robot cleans 94 percent of the time thanks to a floating roller brush at the bottom and a solid 4000pa suction pump. The strong suction pump quickly pulls dust, dirt, and other waste into the 450ml high capacity dust box, and the three-layer dust filter easily cleans all the dust without causing secondary air pollution when sweeping.

The Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a high-frequency vibration mop that not only cleans and shines your surface, but also extracts sticky stains like tea, coffee, and ketchup.

The M7 Pro, unlike other generic robot cleaners, manages 500 vibrations per minute, resulting in squeaky clean surfaces and a clean home.

The unit includes a noise suppression sponge, sound insulation module, and special shock absorption design to ensure that the robot does not rock excessively even when subjected to high-frequency vibrations and that the noise level stays below 65 decibels. Midea M7 Pro also has a dedicated quiet mode that, when used, greatly decreases noise levels, meaning that you and your family are not disturbed.

This means you can leave the computer going even though you’re learning or throwing a house party because the robot vacuum cleaner would be almost invisible to you in Silent mode.

The new Lazer-Direct-Structuring Navigation Technology is the focus of the Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This fifth-generation laser technology scans the entire house up to 8 metres and sends the data to the MSmartLife App using an efficient 3000Hz frequency. It then creates an intuitive house map with smart cleaning paths to provide you with the best cleaning solution possible.

You will have full power over the cleaning process by using the APP. Simply enter the house layout option and create your own cleaning paths, virtual partitions, prohibited zones, or a dedicated cleaning space.

For example, you might schedule a deep cleaning of your study and kitchen and exclude the gadget from accessing your child’s play area or kitchen garden. The MSmartLife App allows you to quickly adjust and manipulate any of these parameters.

The robot vacuum cleaner has a large 5200mAh battery that provides 3 hours of cleaning time on a single charge. Furthermore, after doing one round of washing, the robot returns to the charging station to recharge.

If the robot senses low battery power when cleaning, it can self-direct itself to the charging station and recharge before restarting the cleaning process from where it previously stopped. As a result, you won’t have to think about the robot running out of batteries because it can take care of its own charging.

Midea M7 Pro Robot Vaccum Cleaner – Pricing Details

Starting today, the Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is available worldwide, including in European countries such as Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland. As part of the launch offer, the unit, which normally costs $389.99, will be available at a special reduced price of $329.99 on AliExpress.

Please keep in mind that this discount will only be available until tomorrow. If you’re looking for a smart robot vacuum cleaner, the Midea M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great option.

