The life of this 7-year-old kid after getting back home will shock you!

When we were kids, the first thing we did after coming back from school was to quickly undo our clothes and sit in front of the TV to watch cartoons. Well, that’s what any normal kid would do, but it seems like some kids mature well before their age. Take, for example, the life of this 7-year-old kid after coming back from school, looks like he is a robot. Even after graduating college, my routine isn’t like this.

As soon as he comes back to the house, the kid changes into his home slippers and puts his shoes into some sort of humidifier or, I assume, smell remover. Next, he takes his socks and puts them into a cleaning tub and dries them after cleaning.

The kid then cleans his hands and goes to do his homework. After completing that, he goes to the kitchen to cook. Heck, at this age, I don’t know how to cook, and this 7-year-old kid is doing it.

And it’s not as if he makes a simple meal. The kid cooks rice, eggs, bacon, chicken, corn, and even some sweets. The amount of food he makes looks too much for one person, but it looks like the amount of work he does, he will need it. After finishing the meal, he washes his dishes.

The kid then goes to make his bed with a cleaning machine that removes lint from the bedding.

I think he is almost done with his chores and goes to brush his teeth and freshen up and finally go to bed. When it looks like he is about to sleep, the kid grabs his book and starts to study. After that, he does go to sleep; yes, this kid is not a robot.

Watch the video here and do wait for the last part:

@smarthome003 The independent life of a seven-year-old primary school student after returning home👍🥹🥹 ♬ original sound – smarthome Shopping

A lot of viewers commented on this and compared their life with this 7-year-old kid. Allison wrote, “He’s a better adult than I am.”

While another user commented, “bros home is sponsored by Alibaba.” That’s because of the cool and quirky gadgets he uses throughout the video.

Someone even wrote, “My brother doesn’t even do that, and he’s in college.”

What are your thoughts on the life of this 7-year-old kid? And do you think this is a real video, or is it scripted? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: “You gotta play by the rules”: Guy stops pricks from moving in the breakdown lane.