“You gotta play by the rules”: Guy stops pricks from moving in the breakdown lane

Breakdown lanes are present on highways where vehicles could stop if there is an emergency or, as the name suggests, if their car breaks down. This is the reason that even if there is high traffic on the highway, the breakdown lane might be completely empty. So, people who do not follow the rules often use it to cut traffic which isn’t fair. The same was happening, and a guy stopped the traffic from doing so by moving to the breakdown lane and stopping. He says, “You gotta play by the rules.”

In the TikTok video, he said, “I think people were using the breakdown lane to cut everybody, right? Until I stopped them. I moved out into the breakdown lane, and I am moving with the regular flow of traffic.”

Other people stuck in the traffic also appreciated this move by this man. He pointed, “These ladies right here. We gave each other the thumbs up, right?”

The guy believes that he is acting as a roadblock to justice. At his tail end, there is even a big SUV which is honking and flashing its lights, and it’s a little intimidating.

But the guy says that he is not moving and adds, “You gotta play by the rules. Not all heroes wear capes.”

Watch the video here:

His viewers were also stoked about what he did and appreciated him. One of them even wrote, “No one has ever earned my respect as quickly as this man has.”

Another viewer had a small piece of advice for him, he wrote, “Completely agree, but be careful where you do that. It’s great when the semis help. No one messes with them.”

To this, another viewer replied, “Completely agree, but be careful where you do that. It’s great when the semis help. No one messes with them.”

What are your thoughts on what this guy did? And do you think it could be a problem if there was a real emergency? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Hardworking guy gets surprised when stranger overpays for a bottle of water.