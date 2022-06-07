The Lummis GilliBrand Bill’s major objectives – Legal Cover to crypto, NFT a New Class Asset and 100% backing for Stablecoins

Lummis GilliBrand Bill.

Gillibrand, a democrat from New York, sitting on the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Lummis, a first term Republican from Wyoming on the Banking committee, introduced a bill for the cryptocurrencies. They said that, the responsible Financial Innovation Act was a culmination of months of collaborative energies in the House and Senates. The bill attempts to bring in the regulatory body to curb the incidents of crime and to regulate the functioning of the market in a more ethical and efficient manner. This happens to be one of the critical attempts to structure and channelize the market for digital assets long awaited definitions.

The respective offices of the representatives announced the bill as “landmark bipartisan legislation which will create a statutory body which in turn will create a regulatory framework for the digital assets or cryptocurrencies allowing responsible financial innovations and what not.”

Lets Look at a tweet:

Components of the bill:

The details of the bill are explained in a proficient manner. The bill attempts to bring in a mountain of changes in the cryptocurrency market and its functions. The first change that the bill proposes is that SEC will not act as the regulatory body for cryptocurrencies but CFTC would act as the primary regulator of the entire crypto industry.

Secondly, the bill seeks to recognize NFT as a completely different asset class. Since, the occurrence rate of frauds and scams are high in NFT sphere, additional pertinent legislation is expected to be formed later in the year which would regulate the market in a more strict and efficient system.

Essentially, the bill treats cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum as ancillary assets, unless they behave like a security that a company might put to use to pool capital or pool dividends. Thirdly, it also appears that the legislation will avoid the ban of non-custodial or self-hosted crypto wallets.

Finally, the bill will back the stablecoins in its full capacity. This happens to be one of the most essential aspects of the bill given the bulwark status that stablecoins enjoy in the crypto world.

Writer’s Report:

Though the bill formally put its objective in making a market a sphere with no crime and frauds, the final changes are yet to be published and this is just one of the preliminary documents of the bill. The strict regulatory framework will certainly put a big stop to the occurrence of crimes in both Crypto spheres and NFT spheres and safeguard the financial interest of the investors in the market.