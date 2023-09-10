The Man Behind Fortnite, Donald Mustard is Retiring 

Donald Mustard, the visionary Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, is bidding farewell to the gaming industry after nearly 25 years of remarkable contributions. His career has been a rollercoaster ride of innovation, from pushing the boundaries of Xbox and iPhone capabilities to leading one of the most ambitious storytelling experiments in history with Fortnite’s expansive metaverse.

He posted on X saying that he loved roughly all of the 25 years he spent in the game industry working with some of the most gifted people, he is also proud of what they have made together. As he embarks on this new chapter in life, let’s take a closer look at the legacy he leaves behind.

The Journey of Donald Mustard’s Career

Mustard’s journey in the gaming industry began with the successful studio Chair Entertainment, known for creating groundbreaking titles. “Shadow Complex,” a Metroidvania game released in 2009 for Xbox Live Arcade, was a pivotal moment. It not only showcased Mustard’s creative genius but also demonstrated the market potential for digital-only titles. The game shattered sales records, selling 200,000 copies in just one week, firmly establishing digital distribution as a viable platform for gaming.

In 2008, Epic Games acquired Chair Entertainment, solidifying Mustard’s connection with the company that would shape his future endeavors.

In 2010, Mustard transitioned from the Xbox to the iPhone, marking a significant shift in the gaming landscape. Epic Games, under his guidance, played a crucial role in legitimizing iOS as a gaming platform. “Epic Citadel,” a tech demo, showcased the iPhone’s graphical capabilities, setting the stage for what was to come. Mustard’s team at Chair Entertainment transformed this concept into “Infinity Blade,” a series that wowed iPhone users with its stunning visuals and engaging gameplay. Despite originally being conceived for Microsoft Kinect, “Infinity Blade” became the iPhone’s go-to demonstration of its graphical prowess.

Following the success of “Infinity Blade III” and the cancellation of “Infinity Blade Dungeons,” Chair Entertainment went quiet for a while. However, this silence concealed significant behind-the-scenes work. The studio collaborated with J.J. Abrams on “SpyJinx” and quietly shelved plans for a sequel to “Shadow Complex.” Mustard was constantly exploring new horizons and creative challenges.

In 2016, Mustard assumed the role of worldwide creative director at Epic Games, overseeing a variety of projects, including “Battle Breakers” and the groundbreaking VR game “Robo Recall.” But it was the phenomenon known as Fortnite that would become the pinnacle of his career.

Originally a different game, Fortnite transformed itself in response to the battle royale genre’s success, ultimately becoming the world’s preeminent title in this genre. What set Fortnite apart was its ever-evolving narrative, featuring cracks in the sky, epic kaiju battles, and even a black hole event. The game introduced reality-bending rifts, allowing beloved characters from Marvel, Stranger Things, Dragon Ball, Star Wars, Naruto, and Futurama to coexist in the same universe. Fortnite was a storytelling masterpiece that transcended the gaming world, capturing the imagination of millions.

As Donald Mustard takes his final bow, he leaves behind a gaming legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. In his farewell note, he reassures fans that Fortnite’s teams are “in the best hands” and promises “huge, jaw-dropping, amazing things” to come. While Mustard embarks on a new adventure with his family, the gaming industry will forever be enriched by his creativity, innovation, and unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of gaming.