The Meta Board Grants the Departing Executive Personal Security Sheryl Sandberg.

Due to “continued threats to her safety,” Meta Platforms Inc. announced on Friday that its board has approved providing personal protection services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

The business stated that from October 1 through June 30 of the following year, it anticipates continuing to pay for security services at Sandberg’s residences and when she is on personal business.

Sandberg, a close friend of Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said in June that she will leave the social media behemoth after 14 years, during which time she oversaw the company’s much criticised ads-based economic model.

The Facebook owner stated in a regulatory filing that she will stop working there after September 30 but continue to serve on the board. (Niket Nishant is the reporter.)