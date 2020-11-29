 THE MILLENNIALS WATCH: AMAZFIT POP PRO SMARTWATCH IS THE ONE!

Are you are planning on geeting into any kind of fitness goals, and planning to achieve your fitness milestones? If the couch potatoes have discovered the drive to be a fitness freak and shed some weight, then without a second thought in mind here the millennials can go for the Amazfit Pop Pro Smart Watch which is all set to be launched on December 1, 2020.

Amazfit pop pro specifications

Its lightweight that weighs around 31 grams and the PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) index calculation can help to assess the overall health customized and exclusively for the users. Its 1.43-inch OLED display which has over 60 exercise modes that include walking, running, cycling, etc. To name a few, at the user option along with 24-hour heart rate monitoring with a microphone onboard for voice command makes it an irresistible choice for the potential buyers.

The smashing look of the watch having a teal coloured strap and a square-shaped dial will add even more glam to personality. The colour touch-screen display of the dial that further offers NFC support system and comes with an inbuilt GPS will make the hectic schedule easier and convenient.

Based on these specs, the Amazfit Pop Pro offers most of what the regular Amazefit does. The difference in this smartwatch is that it will have an extra feature by having an inbuilt GPS, as mentioned at the beginning of the article. The teaser image also shows the Amazfit Pop Pro in green colour, but more options are expected for the smartwatch.The smartwatch is said to last for up to nine days on a single charge, has 5ATM rating for water resistance, a 225mAh battery and in-house BioTracker 2 PPG for blood oxygen monitoring.

Pricing

Amazefit Pop Pro will be another affordable smartwatch from Humane. Amazfit Pop launched at CNY 349 which translates to roughly ₹3,900.

Anyone who is a part of smartwatch ecosystem looking for new smartwatches that address your needs and wants at an affordable rate, or someone who takes their fitness metrics very seriously, the Amazfit Pop Pro-Watch is the best deal that will offer the best smartwatch experiences. Equally pertinent to mention that is the best-looking smartwatch in the business as well.



