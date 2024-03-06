For users unaware of Google smartphones, these explicit devices have been setting up new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. Every year, there are new developments in its smartphone series, known as the Pixel series.

If you are willing to buy a new Pixel for a change, you might want to know about the new smartphones that are to be launched by Google in 2024. This article will review the new Google smartphones that will set new benchmarks.

Part 1: Overview of the Best Innovative Devices Designed and Developed by Google in 2024

Starting our discussion with the best devices designed and developed by Google in 2024, there are many Pixel devices that are intended to be launched worldwide. The overview provided below will help you understand the devices that are to be introduced by Google:

1. Google Pixel 8a

Like the Google Pixel 7a, Google plans to launch another iteration of its “a” series smartphone. This device will have fewer features than the Google Pixel 8 that was launched beforehand. With the same Tensor G3 processor as the Pixel 8, it would look quite similar. However, its low price will be a show-stopper, allowing more users to buy the flagship device under lower pricing scales.

2. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 series is turning out to be a game-changing series for Google with new and advanced features. After the launch of Google Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro has become a more versatile model for taking better photos. Following this, this phone also offers better performance and impressive battery life, which makes it a higher-end option than the generic Pixel 8 model.

3. Google Pixel 9

After the successful launch of the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 series is scheduled for launch in the later months of 2024. It is rumored that this series will be launching 3 new devices, which is a big change in the roadmap of Google smartphones. This series is intended to counter the Apple iPhone 15 series by providing users with smoother experiences in Android. These smartphone devices will also be introduced with the latest Tensor G4 technology.

Part 2: How To Efficiently Transfer Data from Old Device to Google Device

We have a great phone transfer tool to help you move your old device data to a Google device like Pixel 8 Pro in seconds. Wondershare MobileTrans, one of the best data transfer tools, can transfer data or files of 18+ types from 6000+ devices to Google devices. Moreover, it has the best privacy protection to protect your data while performing phone transfers, data backups, or restorations.

The innovative features of Wondershare MobileTrans don’t end here because you can also transfer apps from your old Android device to a Google device or move the iCloud data. As the 1-click solution to move phone data, this tool is more user-friendly than the Samsung Smart Switch or Move to iOS app and doesn’t require any Wi-Fi or internet connection.

Main Features of MobileTrans

This tool can help you export your important WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business on your Windows PC or MacBook in a PDF or HTML file. Unlike Move to iOS, this phone transfer tool doesn’t require you to factory your iOS device to transfer data from your old device to it. You can also restore your Android WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to your iPhone, which is impossible to perform manually.

The Most Straightforward Step-by-Step Guide to Move Data from Old Devices to Google Devices

To learn more about this phone transfer tool, go through these step-by-step instructions and perform data transfer from an old smartphone to a Google Device:

Step 1: Proceed With Phone to Phone Transfer Option

Download the latest version of Wondershare MobileTrans and install it on your system by following the on-screen instructions. Next, you need to choose the “Phone to Phone” tool by accessing the “Phone Transfer” tab.

Step 2: Move Data From the Old Device to the Google Device

Following this, attach your old phone and Google Device using the original wires to your system to avoid disruptions in the process. Also, ensure that both devices are in the correct order; if not, use the “Flip” button. To initiate the data transfer to Google Device, you have to choose the data types you want to transfer and click the “Start” button.

Conclusion

As provided in this article, you are now aware of some of the top Google smartphones people will look for in 2024. The details provided in the article will help you understand the various Google smartphones you can change this year.

However, after changing to the latest Google device, you might still be looking for an option to transfer data. In this scenario, Wondershare MobileTrans provides a dedicated solution for successful data transfer from the old to the Google device.