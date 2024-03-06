The treacherous waters of Skull and Bones unveil a plethora of harsh encounters, from battling sea monsters to facing off against notorious pirates. Among these challenges lurks the enigmatic Ghost Ship, the Maangodin, presenting a formidable adversary for seafarers daring enough to seek it out. In this guide, we’ll navigate through the murky depths of Skull and Bones to uncover the secrets of locating and defeating this spectral vessel, along with reaping its lucrative rewards.

Finding the Ghost Ship:

Discovering the whereabouts of the Ghost Ship proves to be the initial hurdle for aspiring adventurers. Fortunately, there are a couple of avenues to pursue:

Seek out an outpost southeast of Saint-Anne, known as The Oubliette, nestled by Port l’Hermine in the Red Isle. Here, engage in conversation with The Mysterious Rogue to procure the Oceans Apart Contract. This contract unveils the Oceans Apart marker on your map, typically positioned east of The Oubliette, denoting the elusive Ghost Ship, Maangodin. Alternatively, keep a keen eye out for the Spectral Sightings rumor, which may manifest on your map. While this marker predominantly appears in the vicinity of The Oubliette, it may sporadically emerge elsewhere. However, exercise caution as this rumor is transient and may dissipate before your very eyes.

Although rumors suggest that the Ghost Ship only materializes under the cover of night, intrepid sailors have reported sightings during the day. As you approach the vessel, an eerie ambiance descends upon the surroundings, casting a spectral glow within the yellow zone on your map. Employ your spyglass to discern the spectral silhouette of the Maangodin from a prudent distance.

Confronting the Maangodin:

Once the Ghost Ship looms into view, prepare yourself for a grueling confrontation. The Maangodin boasts formidable resilience and firepower, making it a foe not to be underestimated. Should you merely seek a fleeting glimpse, ensure your vessel is well-stocked with provisions to facilitate a swift retreat. Upon detection, the Maangodin initiates pursuit, unleashing a barrage of devastating attacks. Evade its onslaught of blue flare-like explosives and flamethrower assaults, steering clear of its lethal path.

Battle Strategies:

To emerge triumphant against the Maangodin, meticulous preparation is paramount. Arm yourself with ample ammunition and Repair Kits to maintain your vessel’s integrity amidst the ferocious fray. Equip your ship with Skull and Bones’ finest weaponry, capable of delivering punishing blows from afar while packing a punch up close. Additionally, fortify your defenses with sturdy armor to withstand the Ghost Ship’s relentless onslaught.

Given the Maangodin’s formidable stature as a level eight adversary, bolster your own vessel’s capabilities to match. Prioritize targeting the ship’s crimson, skull-shaped weak points situated fore and aft, as other areas prove impervious to harm. Precise strikes to these vulnerable areas elicit an otherworldly shriek from the Ghost Ship, signaling your progress. Maneuver closer to exploit these weak points effectively, supplementing your assault with coordinated crew maneuvers such as musket volleys and incendiary bombardments. Remain vigilant for the ship’s uncanny ability to vanish and reappear, keeping you on your toes throughout the engagement.

Choosing the right vessel for the task can significantly tip the scales in your favor. Ships attainable at higher Infamy Ranks, such as the Padewakang, offer enhanced capabilities to combat the Maangodin. Should adversity loom large, don’t hesitate to enlist the aid of fellow pirates or embark on the battle alongside trusted allies.

The Rewards:

Upon vanquishing the Maangodin, a trove of treasures awaits as testament to your valor:

Tarnished Ring: Secure this prized artifact upon completing the Oceans Apart contract, serving as proof of your triumph.

Blue Specter Ship Weapon Blueprint: Obtainable at Kingpin I Infamy rank or procurable from The Mysterious Rogue at The Oubliette for 50 Ethereal Ashes. Craft this formidable weapon using a combination of rare materials and silver.

Ethereal Ashes: A specialized currency utilized for procuring unique wares from select vendors, including The Mysterious Rogue.

Mysterious Chest: Unlock the mysteries concealed within this enigmatic chest.

Silver Chest: Reveal a wealth of silver within this coveted chest.

Precision Drilling Bits and Screw Mechanisms: Essential crafting components for fashioning superior weaponry and armor.

Repair and Restoration Kits: Indispensable resources for swiftly repairing your vessel and mitigating adverse effects.

Treasure Map: Unveil the location of hidden riches strewn across the vast expanse of Skull and Bones’ maritime domain.

Present the Tarnished Ring to The Mysterious Rogue as validation of your conquest, completing the Ocean’s Apart contract and reaping a bountiful reward of 3000 silver.