The Must Buy Gadgets- Mivi Roam 2 and Mivi Collar 2: REVIEW

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Speaker- The Review

Mivi’s latest wireless speaker, Mivi Roam 2 is a MUST BUY, for sure. Yes! I wouldn’t keep the readers waiting for the verdict on whether you should go for it or not.

The Roam 2 is a travel-friendly, budget-friendly and pocketable wireless speaker that delivers premium sound quality at an affordable price. The durability of the small device is amazing and is light enough to carry around in your bag-pack.

The wireless speaker is a perfect device for High-Definition audio with a 24 hours playback time. With its Air-craft grade Aluminium body, the speaker becomes feather-light when compared to Sony and JBL’s speakers with similar sound quality. The speaker is Dust and Waterproof resistant which makes it tough for the real world (outside your house or office).

As you must see in the images, the conventional speaker carries a small light-weight premium design which makes it super-easy to take wherever you like.

I have personally tested them out and boy-o-boy, the sound quality is far from just fine, it is amazing. For once, I could not believe that it could deliver such deep bass audio with such a small form factor.

Furthermore, as consumer behaviour, whenever people shop for Bluetooth or wireless devices, they are often concerned about battery life as it can be a deal-breaker for many people out there. Well, for all those people out there nit-picking to buy the best wireless speaker at an affordable price with premium sound quality, Mivi Roam 2 is the absolute answer, hands down.

The Roam 2 is equipped with a 2000mAh battery which delivers up to 24 hours of playtime at mid-volume. The charging time is only 3-4 hours which is much faster than any other speaker in the market right now.

The speaker is ready to change how you enjoy music because its heavy, deep, and powerful bass will give you an altogether different perspective to the song that you were hearing on your smartphone for so long. You can hear the difference in sound quality when you play your favourite music on the Roam 2.

The aluminium frame of the Roam 2 in the font gives the device a retro look as many reviewers may agree. The sides come with rubber to provide a better grip on the speaker similar to the rubber cap on the left panel that houses the 3.5mm headphone jack and USD port.

The overall design, look and feel of the Roam 2 is conventional in my opinion and users who like something funkier with an upbeat design are definitely in for some disappointment. This device is more classy than funky as you may see in the pictures.

Also, another great feature of this speaker is that if you buy two of them, you can pair these speakers to create a Stereo effect in the room. The sound quality will blow the roof off your place when paired together.

Price-

How much does it cost? It costs way less than you would estimate for a premium wireless speaker like Mivi Roam 2. The speaker is priced at INR 1,199 which is currently available on a discounted price of INR 999 on Mivi’s official website.

Mivi Roam 2- Pros and Cons

Pros:

Sound Quality

Dual Pairing

Water and Dust Resistant

Premium Design

Battery 24 hours playtime

Cons:

Conventional Design- nothing funky

Limited Colour options

Mivi Collar 2 Wireless Earphones- The Review

Mivi’s latest wireless earphones, Mivi Collar 2 is also one of the best wireless earphones in this price range that delivers stunning audio performance, perfect for at-home listening and your rigorous workouts.

Mivi Collar 2, as the name suggests, is over the neck styled earphones that are a ‘must-buy’ if you are looking for affordable budget earphones. The earphones come with premium features such as dual pairing, an in-line 3 button control system, Bluetooth 5.0 for better and faster connectivity, MEMS mic for uninterrupted and clear calling and voice recordings, Siri and Google Assistant support, and much more.

As the company claims, Mivi Collar 2 offers premium audio calibration that delivers clarity, range, and deep bass to all listeners for an interstitial experience. The earphones are equipped with dual audio radiators to deliver studio-like perfection in your favourite music.

All wireless products have one major concern- battery life and guess what, Collar 2 counts this concern as its number strength among all of its other USPs.

Mivi claims a full charge of its Collar 2 wireless earphones in only 40 minutes which is good enough in its own way but the fast-charging technology used by the company says that 10 minutes of charging can give Mivi Collar 2, 10 hours playtime which is absolutely insane according to industry standards.

The device can be fully charged within just 40 minutes and deliver up to 17 hours of audio playback time.

Counting its USPs, the Mivi Collar 2 is the company’s second ‘Made in India’ product after its wireless speaker, Mivi Roam 2. Amidst the ‘Atmanirbhar India’ and ‘Made in India’ initiatives in the country, Mivi is at the top of its game by launching high-quality products at affordable prices.

Mivi Collar 2 comes in six vibrant colours including Blue, Green, Orange, Red, Black, and White.

Price:

The Mivi Collar 2 comes at an affordable price of just INR1,199 and is available on Mivi.in, Amazon and Flipkart. For anyone looking for signature High-Definition audio at an affordable price tag, Mivi Collar 2 is a must-have.

Mivi Collar 2: Pros and Cons-

Pros:

Premium Built

HD Sound quality

Secure Ergonomic Fit

Dual Pairing

Fast Charging

Feather Light

Cons:

High Bass

Slightly lower Mids range

Conclusion:

In a world of Sony, JBL, Skullcandy and many more, Mivi is a new name that people have been hearing about. Its budget range have people in dilemma if they should go for it or go for something which has an established brand name. Well, Mivi has been around with its audio products for quite sometime now and as per people’s reviews, they sound much better than you would expect. Another perspective to this can be that its affordable price range can open users for betting on it. You might as well buy one product and form your opinion about its impressive sound quality and premium hardware design.

Star Ratings:

Mivi Roam 2: 3.5/5

Mivi Collar 2: 4.5/5