Kisho Capital launches rolling fund to invest in tech-based startups

Kisho Capital is an early-stage Venture Capital firm that has recently announced the launch of its rolling fund to invest in technology-based start-ups. The Delhi-based investment company aims to leverage the growing tech-based start-up ecosystem in India which is apparently the world’s biggest mobile-first market.

Founded by Akshay Chhugani and Ankush Nijhawan who are both experienced entrepreneurs, Kisho Capital aims to deliver quality advice to its high-class investors who are looking for potential investments. The start-up delivers best in class due diligence when it comes to investments and all provides access to some of the most experienced mentors and entrepreneurs in the Indian start-up ecosystem.

India is believed to be a potential market for global investors and Kisho Capital leverages on this opportunity by guiding investors in placing quality bets to get the best returns. As mentioned in a report by BW Disrupt, the investment company seeks opportunities to invest in the growing technology sector in India that serves in categories such as Business-to-Business Software as a Start-up, health-tech sector, home automation industry, social community based on technological advances, Financial technology among many others.

Coming back to the rolling fund launched recently by Kisho Capital, several reports suggest that the company claims to invest in over twenty tech-based start-ups by backing them with INR 1 crore each under its rolling fund programme. The Delhi-based Venture Capital firm plans to invest as Seed funding or Pre-Series A investments in start-ups with initial traction, backed with technological advancements. The main focus of Kisho Capital’s rolling fund is on start-ups that leverage Machine Learning capabilities and Artificial Intelligence technology.

Ankush Nijhawan, co-founder, Kisho Capital mentioned in a statement that the whole conceptualisation of the company’s rolling fund was to partner with investors from India’s top corporate houses and start-ups that come together both strategically and financially to build the future of India’s start-up ecosystem.

He further added, the main aim of the rolling fund is to back start-ups who are not only passionate about solving core problems of the society but those who also understand the scalability and business side of things.

Kisho Capital says that the company is sector-agnostic and is looking to invest in technologically advanced start-ups in various sectors including Health-tech, Direct to Consumers, Banking sector, Financial-tech sector, logistics sector, insurance sector and much more. According to a report by BW Disrupt, the company says that it aims to solve core problems of the society using technology and its recently launched rolling fund will enable Kisho Capital to invest in several start-ups through quarterly and annual commitments.

Kisho Capital currently has a strong presence in Tier-1 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru and it aims to further expand its roots to India’s Tier-II cities and beyond that, according to Akshay Chuggani, Co-founder, Kisho Capital.