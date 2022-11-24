The net value of Apple is over 300 times greater than Manchester United’s current asking price

According to technology giants, Apple is considering a tantalizing £5.8 billion purchase for Manchester United.

The Glazers, an American family, purchased the Red Devils 17 years ago. They have officially chosen to put the team up for sale. According to a statement from the Red Devils, the Glazers were looking into “strategic alternatives,” and it is believed they will sell to the highest bidder.

According to reports, the executives of Apple have shown a desire to talk about the possibility of purchasing United. After ten years of hardships since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, many Red Devils supporters have urged the Glazers to sell up. Now, with Apple among those interested in acquiring the team, they may get their wish.

Apple has an annual revenue of almost £400 billion and a global customer base. Additionally, Apple is by far the most prominent technology firm in the world. The California-based company was established in 1976 as Apple Computer Company. But it wasn’t technology advanced and powerful until the twenty-first century. However, it became the first publicly traded US company to have a value exceeding £830 billion, or one trillion US dollars.

Apple owns a sports club for the first time

Although CEO Tim Cook is eager to investigate the prospects that are owning United would present. Apple has no experience with owning a sports club of the magnitude of United. He will schedule meetings with The Raine Group and the other banks designated to supervise the sale.

Cook has plans to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium that would rival the best in the world. Due to Old Trafford’s history and traditions, some United fans would reject the proposal. But others might be in favor of changing the way the team is run.

The Glazers’ initial asking price of about £8.28 billion has been criticized as being too high in the current market. According to Forbes, Real Madrid is the most valuable football club in the world as of June 2022, with Barcelona only slightly behind at £4.20 billion.

United was third on that list. But it is anticipated that worth may decline now that the team is playing in the Europa League. In addition to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vying for further international recognition with the support of both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, Liverpool and Bayern Munich round out the top five.

With computer giant Apple genuinely interested in purchasing the 13-time Premier League winners, the unpopular Glazer family has decided to flog Manchester United.