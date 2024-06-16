In a significant development, OpenAI has unveiled its latest AI model, ChatGPT 4o, at the recent Spring Updates event. This model is an enhanced iteration of GPT-4, boasting increased speed and capabilities in text, voice, and vision. With the ChatGPT 4o version, users can now upload various types of files, including images and videos, for analysis. OpenAI claims that GPT 4o represents a step forward in creating more natural human-computer interactions.

ChatGPT 4o accepts a combination of text, audio, image, and video as inputs and can generate outputs in text, audio, and image formats. Unlike its predecessor, GPT-4, which is limited to paid users, GPT 4o is accessible to all users for free. Users can start using GPT 4o by logging into their accounts at https://chatgpt.com.

The rollout of GPT 4o is gradual. Initially, some users might still see GPT 3.5 in their accounts. If the drop-down menu does not display GPT 4o, the update will likely occur within a few hours or days. Currently, the browser version of GPT 4o is available, but the desktop and mobile apps are still being released. iOS and Android users might not see GPT 4o yet, and the new Mac desktop app is still pending broader availability. A Windows version is anticipated later this year.

New User Experiences

Users who can access GPT 4o will notice several improvements. The free plan now allows users to send files, such as images, videos, or PDFs, to the AI for analysis and ask questions about the content. This feature was previously available only to paid users.

Despite its advancements, GPT 4o has some limitations. The new voice and vision capabilities are currently accessible only to developers via the API. OpenAI plans to introduce these features to ChatGPT Plus subscribers soon, but there is no confirmed timeline for their release to free users. Additionally, after 10-15 prompts, users may be reverted to GPT 3.5 for a few hours until the system resets, limiting continuous access to GPT 4o.

Performance and Cost Efficiency

The ChatGPT 4o version offers a faster and more cost-effective experience compared to previous models. OpenAI’s CTO, Mira Murati, highlighted that GPT 4o is twice as fast and 50% cheaper than previous versions. This cost efficiency and performance boost are expected to attract a larger audience. Users of GPT 4o can access the GPT store and a million GPTs, including custom ChatGPTs, at no cost.

ChatGPT 4o now allows users to upload screenshots and documents containing both text and images, enhancing the interactivity of the AI tool. Previously, free users could only interact through text. The new version also includes a Memory feature, enabling the AI to remember past conversations, thus providing a sense of continuity in interactions.

Improvements and Advancements

The ChatGPT 4o version also provides the Memory feature, enabling the AI to remember past conversations for continuity. OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT 4o represents a significant advancement in AI technology. One of the most notable improvements is the model’s ability to process and generate outputs in multiple formats, including text, audio, image, and video. This multimodal capability promises to make interactions with AI more natural and versatile. Users can now engage with the AI through various mediums, which enhances the user experience and broadens the potential applications of the tool.

Another significant improvement is the enhanced speed and efficiency of ChatGPT 4o. OpenAI claims that this version is twice as fast and 50% cheaper than previous iterations. This means users can expect quicker responses and a more cost-effective solution, which could make AI tools more accessible to a larger audience. Additionally, the Memory feature is a notable upgrade. This feature allows the AI to remember past interactions, providing a sense of continuity and making conversations feel more coherent and personalized.

