Renowned whistleblower Edward Snowden has expressed strong reservations about OpenAI, particularly after the recent appointment of retired US Army General Paul Nakasone to the company’s board of directors. Edward Snowden warns that OpenAI’s collaboration with high-level surveillance figures could have serious implications for privacy and security. Snowden shared his views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Nakasone, who served as the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) from 2018 to 2023, was appointed to enhance AI’s role in cybersecurity.

Edward Snowden warns that the inclusion of former NSA head Paul Nakasone on OpenAI’s board suggests a shift toward increased surveillance and data collection. OpenAI announced that Nakasone would help improve AI’s ability to detect and respond to cyber threats. Snowden, who previously worked for the NSA, interpreted this move as a significant red flag. He warned that OpenAI’s decision to bring in the former NSA chief represented a “calculated betrayal” of global privacy rights, advising the public to never trust OpenAI or its products, including ChatGPT.

Elon Musk’s Reaction

Tech mogul Elon Musk, founder of the xAI startup and a vocal critic of OpenAI, also weighed in on the situation. Musk sarcastically remarked about OpenAI potentially accessing his phone and expressed concerns about user data privacy. He also mentioned a rumored collaboration between OpenAI and Apple to integrate ChatGPT into Apple devices. Musk warned that if such a partnership were to materialize, he would prohibit the use of Apple devices in all his companies, fearing unauthorized data collection.

The appointment has stirred reactions beyond the tech community. Fans noticed similarities between the voice of OpenAI’s latest chat assistant and Scarlett Johansson’s character in the film “Her.” Johansson confirmed that OpenAI had approached her for a partnership, which she declined. The actress voiced her displeasure over the AI’s voice likeness to her character, adding to the controversy surrounding the company’s decisions.

Introduction to the Controversy

Edward Snowden, a well-known whistleblower, recently raised serious concerns about OpenAI after the company appointed Paul Nakasone, a retired US Army general and former head of the NSA, to its board of directors. Snowden’s warnings come at a time when the public’s trust in tech companies is increasingly fragile, especially regarding privacy and data security. His criticism highlights broader issues within the tech industry, particularly the balance between innovation and user privacy.

Edward Snowden warns that users must be cautious about how their data is handled by AI companies, especially with collaborations with government entities. Snowden’s primary concern is the potential for increased surveillance and misuse of personal data. By appointing Nakasone, who led the NSA—a body infamous for its extensive surveillance programs—OpenAI could be seen as aligning itself with government surveillance practices. Snowden fears that integrating such figures into the company’s leadership may lead to AI technologies being used in ways that compromise individual privacy. He believes this move signifies a shift towards prioritizing security measures that could encroach on personal freedoms, rather than protecting user data.

Implications for OpenAI’s Products

OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT, and other AI tools could potentially be influenced by this new direction. If AI technologies are developed with an emphasis on surveillance and data collection, it might lead to users’ data being monitored more closely than ever before. This scenario aligns with Snowden’s warning that the appointment is a “calculated betrayal” of global privacy rights. Users may become wary of adopting AI technologies, fearing their conversations and interactions could be tracked and analyzed by entities with extensive surveillance capabilities.

Elon Musk, another prominent figure in the tech world, echoed Snowden’s concerns. Musk’s sarcastic remark about OpenAI accessing his phone underscores a broader anxiety about data security. His threat to ban Apple devices from his companies if they collaborate with OpenAI further highlights the potential backlash from other tech leaders and companies.

Also Read: Indian-American Entrepreneur Says: Sam Launching ChatGPT is Like Steve Launching the iPhone – A New Era in AI Innovation.