If you’ve been eyeing the latest Apple MacBook Air but were waiting for a better deal, today might just be your lucky day. Amazon has once again slashed the price of the brand-new M4 MacBook Air and this time, it’s the lowest we’ve ever seen.

As of April 26, the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is down to just $849 for the base model, compared to its regular $999 price tag. That’s a solid $150 discount on a machine that only debuted barely a month ago.

Here’s the direct offer:

Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch (M4, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Now $849 at Amazon (Save $150)

It’s hard not to do a double-take. Brand-new Apple laptops — especially ones powered by a fresh generation of Apple Silicon — don’t usually see such fast, deep discounts. So what’s going on?

The Strange Case of the Ever-Cheaper MacBook Air

There’s definitely something curious happening.

Normally, Apple products maintain their price stability for a while after launch. But with this new MacBook Air, prices just keep quietly dropping at least on Amazon.

Is it a glitch in the Matrix? Some behind-the-scenes overstock?

We’re not sure, but honestly, who’s complaining?

At $849, this MacBook Air is a phenomenal value and if you’ve been hesitating, it might be wise to jump on it.

(Though we joked that they might be giving them away for free soon, let’s be real: it’s unlikely to dip much lower than this.)

What Makes the M4 MacBook Air So Special?

Beyond the sweet price, the M4 MacBook Air packs some real upgrades that set it apart from earlier models.

M4 Chip: The star of the show. Faster, more energy-efficient, and powerful enough to handle heavy multitasking, creative workflows, and light gaming without breaking a sweat.

The star of the show. Faster, more energy-efficient, and powerful enough to handle heavy multitasking, creative workflows, and light gaming without breaking a sweat. Two External Displays: Finally, MacBook Air users can hook up two monitors when the lid is open a huge productivity win.

Finally, MacBook Air users can hook up two monitors when the lid is open a huge productivity win. 12MP Center Stage Camera: Video calls now look cleaner, crisper, and better framed, thanks to a significantly upgraded webcam with Center Stage functionality.

Video calls now look cleaner, crisper, and better framed, thanks to a significantly upgraded webcam with Center Stage functionality. All-Day Battery Life: Expect the Air’s legendary stamina, often stretching beyond a full workday.

Mashable’s own Stan Schroeder praised the laptop, calling it “impressively powerful” and saying it’s “the best-buy Apple laptop, period.”

High praise and honestly, we agree. It’s portable, powerful, and now… surprisingly affordable.

Is It the Best MacBook for Most People? Absolutely.

We recently ranked the M4 MacBook Air as the best MacBook for most users and for good reason.

It hits a perfect sweet spot between performance, portability, battery life, and price. Unless you need the raw horsepower of a MacBook Pro for things like 3D rendering or heavy video editing, the Air will more than cover 99% of everyday tasks and then some.

From students to business professionals, from casual users to budding creatives, the M4 MacBook Air adapts beautifully. This is the lowest price yet on a brand-new M4 MacBook Air. Could it go even lower? Technically, anything’s possible but realistically, this discount is unusually aggressive for such a new release.

Plus, Apple’s consistent reputation for long-lasting software support (typically 5+ years of macOS updates) makes this a safe investment for the future.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your laptop this is it.

Amazon’s latest discount on the M4 MacBook Air isn’t just a minor markdown it’s a genuine opportunity to grab one of Apple’s best laptops for a much friendlier price.

At $849, you’re getting a brand-new powerhouse with the newest Apple chip, modern features like dual external display support, and Apple’s best webcam ever in an Air all wrapped up in that iconic slim and lightweight design.

In a tech world where inflation and rising costs seem unavoidable, seeing a hot-off-the-press MacBook go on sale so soon feels almost too good to be true.