The NFT Bay piracy site lets users download any NFT for free

The popularity of NFTs is rising, and so are the prices. Therefore, not everyone can afford the same, and if you are one of those people, The NFT Bay piracy site is for you. This site lets users download all NFTs on the Ethereum and Solana blockchain at one go for free. Do note that these are only images and not any digital token to prove ownership of the NFTs. But if you are interested in the sector, it’s worth checking out. It won’t be the same, but at least you can download and view a lot of good-quality images that are getting sold.

The NFT Bay piracy site

If you take a look at this site, it looks very familiar. Yes, it has been based on the famous “The Pirate Bay,” which is popular for its piracy movies and series collections. The website was made by an Australian artist and programmer, Geoffrey Huntley, who wanted to show people what people are buying as NFTs. Huntley thinks that NFTs are one of the most significant financial bubbles of all time, and this site will help people to study them in the future.

But this is what makes NFTs special?

Even though the artist/programmer was able to make a site that allows users to download all NFTs on ETH and Solana at one go, it’s still just images. Unlike “The Pirate Bay,” which offers access to movies and series that people can watch the same as the original, a user downloading from the NFT Bay isn’t getting its ownership. This is what makes them unique, as only a person can own an NFT, and he has the proof on the blockchain.

What are your thoughts on The NFT Bay site? And do you think that Huntley is right about NFTs being in a financial bubble?

