The NFT sales were over $293 million last week

The year 2021 was a watershed moment for NFT sales, with total sales volume soaring to $12 billion. Due to their popularity and uniqueness, a few standout leaders dominate the NFT market. These are the five most popular digital art collections, which contributed to $292 million in NFT sales last week.

Over the last two years, the cryptocurrency explosion has helped propel a fresh sector to unprecedented heights: digital collectibles, commonly known as NFTs.The year 2021 has been a watershed moment for NFTs, with total sales exceeding $12 billion as investors and entrepreneurs flock to the embryonic Web3 market. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable digital objects that people buy and sell online.

NFTs, like cryptocurrencies, employ blockchain technology to retain a digital record of ownership. They were first released on ethereum, the same blockchain that underpins the cryptocurrency ether, and most NFTs are still only available for purchase using ether. According to NonFungible.com, sales of NFTs reached $292 million in the last week.

According to NonFungible, these are the five best-selling NFT collections over the past week, with NFT sales surging.

5. Decentraland

7-Day Sales Volume: $6.6 million

Number of 7-Day Sales: 339

Average Sale: $19,469

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications.

4. Art Blocks

7-Day Sales Volume: $13.2 million

Number of 7-Day Sales: 2,737

Average Sale: $4,822

“A storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain.”

3. CryptoPunks

7-Day Sales Volume: $17.5 million

Number of 7-Day Sales: 38

Average Sale: $460,526

“10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement.”

2. The Sandbox

7-Day Sales Volume: $33.1 million

Number of 7-Day Sales: 2,182

Average Sale: $15,169

“The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic.”

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club

7-Day Sales Volume: $52.2 million

Number of 7-Day Sales: 695

Average Sale: $75,107

“On the Ethereum blockchain, BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs, which are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles. Your Bored Ape also serves as your Yacht Club membership card, allowing you to take advantage of exclusive member advantages.”

