the price action of all major commodities for 2022

Out of the major 34 commodities traded in the US market 17 commodities incurred losses in the year 2022. These changes in the prices were mainly because of the rise in the dollar prices along with the changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The detailed analysis of 2022 shows that most of the world’s prominent commodities incurred huge amounts of losses because of the US dollar as the US Dollar currency is responsible for determining the commodity prices. The constant rise in the interest rate Federal Reserve has been also responsible for these losses.

After analyzing the factory-made goods and non-capturing and manufacturing data in recent days, these traders can create new positions in the US market by working against rival currencies like Euro and Yen. In this manner, these market conditions are creating fresh pressure on the prices that have been responsible for diverting the commodity market from a positive to a negative direction in the last couple of months concerning the US commodity market.

The dollar index has dropped by approximately 10.4% from its previous track of 105.545. This is also a noteworthy point that the dollar index has been able to make it speak in September this year reaching 114.745. in September the index was able to gain approximately 20% of that time.

Crude oil

In west textas limited, the prices of US crude have been continuing in the lower altitude and have been fluctuating in the short-term bottom in the commodity market. with this population, the market will be able to explore the 200-month simple moving average with the price of $72.55 along with 50 months EMA at the value of $71.20.

In this manner, crude oil has been able to showcase its immediate resistance level and the hundred-week short-term on the fluctuation at 481.86 after a middle Bollinger of the bond at the points of $86.20

Coffee

The Commodity US coffee has been able to witness -27.44% decrease in its commodity valuation. as the market has been witnessing the bearing pressure for a long time this has resulted in the price sustainability of 50 months Explanation moving average at $1.6740 along with the five weeks explanation moving average which has been responsible for $1.65.

As the US coffee market has been able to continue its bye towards the 200 weeks Asia Mein for $1.4980. in this manner the weekly Rs I have been able to saturate below 35 which is considered as neutrality along with stabilizer in the stochastics at 15 out of 13 mark which has been seen as a lazy look-up in the market.

Natural gas

The Commodity market of natural gas has been able to witness an increase of +50.08%. this increase has been possible because the fuel was left in the railway gap which has been responsible for the drop of prices below $6.22 from its previous week mark.

The present various market has been able to set and worked upon resetting the hundred weeks SMA which was at the price of $5.11. this recovery has been able to fulfill the Runaway gap of the natural gas market which was at $6.22 while resetting the 50 week long EMA of $6.38.

Cotton

The prices of the cotton commodity in the US commodity market have been able to witness a downfall of approximately 26.62% in the last year.

Although many results have been a part of the contribution to this whole the possibility of global decisions and interest rate hikes is considered to be one of the crucial reasons for this commodity price drop.

Gold

The US Forward Market has been able to witness -3.0% decrease in evaluation. This performance of spot market gold has been the result of Boolean that has been visible after the consolidating point below 100 weeks of SMA value which has been saturated at $1,800.

Along with that, it has been able to witness for 5 weeks EMA at the value of $1,760. of the spot gold commodity in the US market has been able to witness the bullish trend which has continued to remain and maintain surprises for longer breaks and hold them above $1,760.

In all the situations the market has been able to substantially move from the level next to $1,777 which has been seen as an initial signal for the positive move toward $1,800 along with immediate targets of $1810 and $1825.

Corn

The commodity Corn has been able to witness a price hike in the last year with a price increase of approximately 14.37% in the US commodity market. One of the reasons for this price rise is the resetting of the hospitality and Hotel industry after the second pandemic heart at the global level.

Wheat

The price of the commodity wheat market has significantly climbed up in the US commodity market after the start of Russia Ukraine crisis. The duo had been able to generate approximately 30% of global Exports. In all these situations.

The price of wheat commodity seems to be continuously hiking looking at the supply shortages globally along with the issues created globally by Russia along with the sanctions imposed by the west for all the export countries who want to support Russia. also, the exports supplied by Ukraine will not be possible as the wheat export option for many countries with the shipping routes of Ukraine has been closed down.

Copper

The price pointers of US copper commodity have been also able to witness losses of -12.77% This has been able to indicate the bottom which has been located between $3.50 and $3.30 as per marks of lb. Along with all these fluctuations, the trend has been able to maintain its intact position in the copper market which has been able to the relative strength and then the index about 52 points and maintains neutrality and stochastics at 76/71.

Along with that these moments seem to be positive for the copper commodity as this trend has been able to support the 5-week EMA which has to be able to balance $3.74 with the weekly middle Bollinger Band positioned at $3.58.

In all the situations the surged market for the copper commodity the copper metal has been able to remain in its 50-week EMA that has been able to address at $3.86 along with that the follower of the hundred weeks as a way that has been priced at $4.08.

Sugar

Sugar is considered one of the lesser-noticed but crucial commodities in the US Stock Market. in all the shops and doldrum conditions in the US market, the prices of the sugar community have been able to witness a hike of 6.2% in the last year of 2022.

Silver

As the commodities have been traded in multiple facets of the US commodity market. Silver as a commodity is traded in the form of silver spot market and silver futures market in the US commodity market.

In most of the solutions in this part market prices are followed by the futures market but in situations like the present silver commodity prices this part market has been able to witness the losses in the prices of silver commodity -4.07% On the other hand the Silver future commodity market has been able to witness the price hike of approximately 3.8% in last one year of trade cycle us commodity market.

lumber

The commodity lumber is considered to be one of the biggest loss-making commodities in 2022 in the US commodity market. The lumber as a commodity has been able to drop its valuation by approximately -67.71% In its 1-year future market provision in the last year of trade and the US commodity market.

In this manner, the market outcomes of the US commodity market is the mixture of positive and negative outcomes in the year 2022.