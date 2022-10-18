The reappearance of Zelenskyy’s green screen photo makes way for new conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories don’t necessarily require factual backing. It won’t be an exaggeration to state that they use facts sparingly while curating these controversial theories. At the moment, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the point of attraction for conspiracy theorists who are going all out about a resurfaced image of Zelenskyy standing before a green screen. This is not the first time the Ukrainian President is becoming the target of such conspiracy theories. Read along to know more.

What’s Behind The Green Screen?

A particular image of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing before a green screen has been circulated all over social media. The image instantly piqued the attention of conspiracy theorists who were quick to come up with some rather bizarre theories that even question the entire existence of the Ukrainian president. While some were eager to cite the image as evidence for Zelenskyy being controlled by shadowy forces, others went a step further, questioning the existence of Zelenskyy.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter, one user suggested that the image was proof of propaganda being spread by the President. The user was of the opinion that the commendable speeches made by Zelenskyy are nothing but a brilliant mix of green screens, and high-tech editing.

“This is how the impressive Zelenskyy speeches are produced. Lots of green screens and hi-tech editing. Hollywood is helping out. All that technology to make things appear real; impressive propaganda. We could not do it better ourselves.” It is rather generous to think that Zelenskyy might have enough time to get help from Hollywood no less, while the country is in absolute chaos. Then again, logic and facts are rare ingredients in conspiracy theories.

If the theory of Hollywood editing is not preposterous enough, worry not. We have more impressive theories from users who found it hard to believe that a person called Volodymyr Zelenskyy exists. For all we know, it could be the work of green screens and editing.

“In the light of the ‘Hollywood production” Zelenskyy green screen video circulating everywhere today, my question isn’t, ‘Where is he actually located,’ but rather, ‘Does Zelenskyy even exist?” a user wrote.

Fact Check

To solve the mystery of the green screen and the question of Zelenskyy’s existence, all that these users have to do is a simple fact check. This will reveal to them that the image was actually taken in June. And the green screen is there for a reason. Zelenskyy had to speak at four tech festivals in Europe. For this purpose, the Ukrainian leader used the green screen and special cameras developed by Evercoast. Although the speech was widely covered in June, it managed to pique the attention of conspiracy theorists only this month.