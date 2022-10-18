Three Musketeers but with Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Donald Trump

It is a well-known fact that Elon Musk spends quite a lot of time on Twitter. Although paradoxical, the fact is true, or so the billionaire’s tweets suggest. Recently, Musk posted and deleted a series of tweets expressing support for Kanye West, the owner of an equally appalling personality. Kanye West recently purchased the right-wing social media app, Parler, and it seems like the Tesla CEO approves. His now-deleted tweet featured the headshots of himself, Kanye West, and former president Donald Trump superimposed over the main characters from the very famous “The Three Musketeers.” The caption read, “In retrospect, it was inevitable.” Read along to know more.

The Three Musketeers

One should really applaud the amount of attention to detail Elon Musk lavishes on each of his tweets. Because the aforementioned tweet featuring the modernized version of the three musketeers was rich in detail. The tip of each figure’s sword had the name of their respective social media companies from Trump’s Truth Social and Kanye’s Parler to Musk’s very own mysterious (and probably hypothetical) platform “X.” Although Musk went back on his decision to purchase Twitter, he has given certain hints about his plans to turn Twitter into X or to launch a completely new platform. Let us take a look at the three musketeers, or rather Musk’s version of the three musketeers.

This is not the first time Musk has expressed his support for Kanye West. Musk’s Kanye for President campaign was quite famous on Twitter and was met with a truckload of responses.

The now-deleted tweet also managed to pique the attention of the users. While a good majority of the users found the tweet funny, others were quite critical of the billionaire’s lack of thought while tweeting about something.

Musk also posted a “Dragon Ball Z” meme on Monday which ran along similar lines of thought. In the anime show, the ‘Fusion Dance’ allows two characters to merge their powers and become a more powerful single being by touching fingers. In this meme too, Musk had superimposed his own face and that of the rapper.

These deleted tweets might be an indication of Musk’s own plans and hopes about handling censorship on Twitter. Musk has always been against censorship which he claims to go “far beyond the law.” Musk had even mentioned that he plans to reinstate several accounts previously banned by Twitter, including Trump. Coincidentally, Kanye West was also locked out of his Twitter account for his anti-semitic tweet. Only time can tell if Musk’s version of the three musketeers is yet another whimsical move from the billionaire or something that goes way deeper.