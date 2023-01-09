The sale of 1.1 million H-shares in BYD China by Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway sells 1.1 million H-shares in China’s BYD



Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate led by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, recently sold 1.1 million H-shares of Chinese automaker BYD Co., Ltd.

This marks the first time that the U.S. company has sold shares of a Chinese company directly in the mainland. The sale of the shares, which were purchased at an average price of HK$38.85 per share, was reported to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BYD, which stands for “Build Your Dreams”, is a leading Chinese electric vehicle and battery manufacturer.

It is also one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rechargeable batteries. Berkshire Hathaway first invested in the company in 2008 and currently holds a stake of approximately 9%. The sale of the H-shares is seen as a sign of the growing confidence that foreign investors have in Chinese companies. It is also a reflection of the commitment of Berkshire Hathaway to investing in the Chinese market.

The sale of the H-shares is also seen as a sign of the increasing acceptance of Chinese stocks by international investors.

This is since Chinese stocks have become increasingly attractive investments due to their higher returns, as well as the fact that the Chinese market is becoming increasingly open to foreign investors.

This move by Berkshire Hathaway comes at a time when the Chinese economy is showing signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This is likely to give a boost to the Chinese stock market, which could be beneficial for Berkshire Hathaway in the long run.

sale is seen as an important step for Berkshire Hathaway in its efforts to expand its presence in the Chinese market. The company has been increasing its investments in the country over the past few years, with investments in JD.com, Tencent, Ping An Insurance, and now BYD. This move will allow Berkshire Hathaway to further diversify its portfolio and make use of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. BYD is one of the world’s leading electric vehicle producers, and is a key player in China’s burgeoning “green” industry. The company is known for its commitment to innovative technology and sustainability, and has seen its share price rise steadily over the past few years. This latest investment from Berkshire Hathaway is seen as a vote of confidence in the company and its future prospects. This move is yet another example of Berkshire Hathaway’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Chinese market. With its growing portfolio of investments, the company is well placed to capitalize on the country’s economic growth and potentially reap the rewards for years to come.