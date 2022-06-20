We’ve all heard about cryptocurrencies at least once in the past four years. Many of us understand what it is and how it works but for those who are unsure, here it is: cryptocurrency is a digital currency where transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system. So how does this tie into foreign exchange, as well as other exchanges? We’ve looked at some of the similarities between crypto and forex, as well as some differences too.

What is crypto?

Cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital payment system. This means that it does not depend on banks to verify transactions, instead, it uses a blockchain ledger to verify transactions. Crypto is also a peer-to-peer system that allows anyone, in any part of the world, to send and receive payments. This is all purely digital. Furthermore, all transactions are recorded in a public ledger that is available to everyone. Crypto is also stored in digital wallets. There is a lot to look out for so keep your eye on the next crypto boom.

What is foreign exchange?

FX is what happens when you trade one currency for another. An example will be when you swap a Pound for a Euro. FX transactions, for the most part, take place in the foreign exchange market. This market is the most liquid, as well as the largest in the world with no centralized location. So how does it work? The FX market is run via an electronic network of banks, institutions, brokers, and individual traders.

Crypto VS. FX

While both are highly different, their outcomes and aims are largely the same since both rely on supply and demand to determine prices. Below are some of the key similarities with some differences too; you can find even more information and a deeper look at similarities on the internet.