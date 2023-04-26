Snapchat is a popular social media app that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time. Recently, the app has introduced a new AI tool that is designed to enhance the user experience by suggesting filters and lenses based on the content of the user’s snaps. However, this new tool is seriously creeping users out for a number of reasons. In this blog post, we will explore the concerns surrounding the new Snapchat AI tool and discuss why it is causing such a stir.

The new Snapchat AI tool:

The new AI tool in Snapchat is designed to analyze the content of a user’s snaps and suggest relevant filters and lenses. For example, if a user takes a photo of a cat, the AI tool may suggest a filter that adds cat ears and whiskers to the photo. While this may seem like a fun and harmless addition to the app, many users are expressing concerns about the tool.

Privacy concerns:

One of the main concerns surrounding the new Snapchat AI tool is privacy. Users are worried that the AI tool may be collecting and analyzing their data without their consent. Some users have even reported that the tool suggests filters and lenses that are eerily accurate to their personal preferences, leading to speculation that the tool is collecting data beyond what is necessary for its intended purpose.

Creepy suggestions:

Another concern that many users have expressed is the creepiness of some of the suggestions made by the AI tool. Some users have reported that the tool suggests filters and lenses that are disturbing or inappropriate. For example, one user reported that the tool suggested a filter that added bruises and cuts to their face, which they found deeply unsettling.

Uncanny valley:

The creepiness of the Snapchat AI tool may be attributed to the uncanny valley effect. The uncanny valley refers to the phenomenon where a humanoid object that is almost, but not quite, human-like causes a sense of unease or revulsion in the viewer. This effect is often seen in robotics and CGI, but it may also apply to the suggestions made by the AI tool in Snapchat.

Conclusion:

The new Snapchat AI tool is causing concern among users for a number of reasons. Some users worry about the privacy implications of the tool, while others find the suggestions made by the tool to be creepy or disturbing. The uncanny valley effect may also be contributing to the unease that many users are experiencing. While the tool may have been designed to enhance the user experience, Snapchat may need to address these concerns if they hope to retain their user base.

