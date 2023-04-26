UK Blocks Microsoft’s $69B Activision Deal Over Competition Concerns: What’s Next for Gaming?

In a surprise move, Microsoft’s $​ ​68.7 billion acquisition​​ of video game​​ maker Activision Blizzard​​ has been blocked​ ​ by the UK’s Competition​​ and Markets Authority​​ (CMA) over concerns​​ that it would​​ stifle competition​ ​ in the fast-growing cloud​​ gaming market​​. The CMA analyzed​​ 3 million Microsoft​​ and Activision documents​​ and more than​​ 2,100 emails​​ from the public​​ before concluding​​ that the deal​​ could “alter the​​ future of the​​ fast-growing cloud​​ gaming market, leading to reduced​​ innovation and​​ less choice for​​ UK gamers over​​ the years to​​ come.”​

The proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the owner of well-known video game franchises including Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty, would have been one of the biggest deals in video game business history. The agreement was expected to improve Microsoft’s position in the expanding cloud gaming business and give them a solid foundation in the gaming industry.

The CMA is worried that the acquisition would lead to Microsoft utilizing its control of the cloud gaming business to increase consumer pricing, restrict innovation, and hinder competition. If the transaction goes through, Microsoft will dominate more than a third of the UK cloud gaming market, according to the CMA, making it harder for other businesses to compete.

The CMA’s ruling serves as a warning that regulators are closely examining major IT acquisitions and their possible effects on competition. The CMA’s judgment demonstrates that authorities are prepared to halt transactions that they believe could endanger consumers.

Some people are happy about the decision because they think that it is important for there to be many different companies making video games. Other people are not happy because they think that Microsoft should be allowed to buy Activision Blizzard so that they can make new and exciting games for people to play.

The decision isn’t final, so Microsoft can try to change the minds of the people who made it, or ask someone who’s not connected to the UK government to look at it again and make a new decision.

As a result of the CMA’s decision, Microsoft has had to go through some regulatory hurdles in the bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, the largest video game publisher in the world. The European Union is set to make a decision by May 22nd in order to approve the deal, and other regulators in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, Serbia, Japan, and South Africa have already approved it.

Despite the fact that cloud gaming is becoming more and more popular, it is still very important for companies like Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to be able to compete against one another in this field. The problem with Microsoft becoming too powerful is that other companies might not be able to compete with them, which would be a negative thing for people who enjoy playing video games.

This decision by the CMA serves as a reminder that regulators are taking a closer look at the impact that big tech acquisitions may have on competition in the medium and long term. Furthermore, the CMA’s decision can be seen as a sign that regulators are willing to intervene when it comes to deals that they believe could harm consumers in the long run.

In conclusion, the decision to allow Microsoft to purchase Activision Blizzard ultimately rests with those in charge of ensuring fair competition. Microsoft won’t be able to convince them, despite their best efforts. Those who enjoy video games will have to wait and see what happens as the outcome is still undetermined.

When everything is considered, both companies have suffered greatly due to the CMA’s decision to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This judgment hurts Microsoft’s gaming ambitions and reminds authorities to scrutinize large-scale technology mergers more closely. It also indicates authorities’ willingness to halt transactions that endanger consumers.

