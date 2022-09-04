The South Korean Government’s YouTube Channel was Hacked in Order to Play a Cryptocurrency Video with Elon Musk.

On Saturday, the South Korean government’s official YouTube channel was hacked, and those responsible aired a cryptocurrency-related video. According to local media citing Seoul sources, the film also included billionaire and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk.

Hackers broadcast an interview with Musk on the Korean government’s YouTube channel.

On September 3, 2022, the South Korean government’s official YouTube channel was the target of a hacker attack. The offenders were able to broadcast a crypto-themed film, according to a report by the Korean Yonhap news agency based on remarks from Seoul government officials and Google.

The name of the channel on the video-sharing site appears to have been changed to “Spacex Invest” in the early morning hours of Saturday. It also aired a live cryptocurrency broadcast, which featured an interview with Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

According to a spokesman of the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, which is in charge of managing the YouTube account, employees of the department became aware of the situation at 6 a.m. They promptly implemented security measures and regained control of the channel around 7:20 a.m.

The main theory is that the account’s ID and password were taken. Google, YouTube’s parent company, confirmed that the channel had been hacked, Yonhap claimed, citing a Google Korea representative who stated that the business was investigating the hacking issue.

A YouTube channel maintained by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) was also hacked earlier this week. The channel, which has over 500,000 members, was targeted on Thursday, then again the following day, and is still offline. According to a KTO spokesperson, Google immediately disables access to an account when it detects unusual activity.

In another recent hacking attempt, an anti-government group known as “Belarusian Cyber Partisans” attempted to sell Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s passport.The hacktivist collective has been raising cryptocurrency to support its efforts in response to Minsk’s participation in Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.