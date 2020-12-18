THE TOP 6 TECHNOLOGICAL GADGETS FOR 2021

How could we live without technology? We cannot live at all, nowadays.

If you are thinking to buy a promotional gadget during 2021 you are reading the right guide: the best accessories for you and your clients (if you intend to give them away to your people) are listed here below.

Speakers

Wherever you are or you know that you will be, it will be enough a custom Bluetooth speaker and a smartphone or a tablet to listen to your favorite music.

Music devices – including headphones and speakers are very appreciated items for music lovers.

Having a mini speaker, comfortable and super easy to re-charge wherever you are is something capable to make your life easier.

Doesn’t matter if you are in holidays, or in your office or maybe in your own home, there is no reason to stop listening a good quality of music.

That’s why using music items as corporate gifts to distribute among workforce, employees or clients it’s a very cool idea.

Headphones

A custom headphone is not just a memory of a corporate event, but it’s also a useful item to promote your podcast through it and also to make feel your recipients more positive listening Spotify, YouTube or amazon music during their days.

Web cam covers

How many times happen to activate the webcam of our pc during a work call or a phone call with a friend, by clicking wrongly the button? In fact, promotional items concerning privacy are very much in vogue, especially this time, in which meetings, project presentations and degrees are taking place more and more digitally and remotely. Custom webcam covers are a very useful items not only for promoting security and privacy, but also for giving visibility to your logo and image. They are a promotional item that do not go unnoticed and above all do not remain unused. Cheap and original, but also trendy and very fancy. webcam protection covers and custom webcam covers are definitely an advertising item to give away with your logo. If you are a digital oriented company, customizable webcam covers cannot be missing in your collection.

Accessories for mobile phones

Corporate gifts and promotional items are a very efficient way to stay close your clients and employees and make them remember your brand everywhere they are.

One of goals of each company is to be remembered through its brand, reason why promotional items should be a very useful point of your off-line marketing strategies.

If you want to build a top-of-mind brand in your business field, so here there are some good ideas for you. Phone and tablet accessories are a very useful promotional items and through it you can present the silver line of your company.

Phone cases, selfie sticks, VR Glasses, touch screen gloves, screen cleaners, phone holders, iPad and tablet covers, and many others accessories are here to be custom printed on your promotional items. You also can combine and use more than one promotional item to make a cute welcome kit for your new projects or your new hires.

Take a look of our our range of customized phone and tablet accessories, and include them in your onboarding kit for your special events.

Power banks

Each of us, every day, spends an average of 6 hours browsing the internet: looking for information, using maps, sending emails, scrolling the feed on social media, taking and editing photos etc. Often this search is done through our smartphone, which leads us to have the battery discharged at the worst moments ever.

On the fence about having power bank chargers as your promo item?

Promotional items like branded power banks are the most appreciated corporate gifts by customers, employees and clients from every age.

Custom power banks are comfortable and easy to carry around, as they can be chosen in different size, material and even color. In addition, every time they are used, they make a remarkable advertising tour of your logo, the image of your company and your ideas.

USB flash drives

Usb sticks are a trend still very popular and very useful. These small and fit pen drives can be carried anywhere and above all they can contain all your important documents at your fingertips. USB flash drives have multiple functions: they can improve the performance of your PC by helping the memory of the internal hard disk; they can run a mac program on windows and vice versa; they can also solve privacy problems related to the exchange of PCs. USB flash drives are a very useful promotional item in different circumstances: a meeting, a trade fair, a conference call or a meeting in which you want to deliver documents by opting for a more ecological and at the same time cheap choice.

The customized USB flash drives, in addition to being a useful and nice gift, they are also a distinctive item able to represent your image, but also your values ​​outside your company.

A careful choice of the right promotional products, can make you a great impression with your stakeholders.

Well, now it’s your turn. Take your time to select your best technological product among these promotional items.

Well, now it's your turn. Take your time to select your best technological product among these promotional items.