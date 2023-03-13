The trend of our time: finding a match in random video chats

We can attest that loneliness is a serious problem in modern society. It’s not just the Covid-19 pandemic which has isolated billions of people from each other. Even if we discard it, we will see that communicating with people in real life has become much less. We meet friends and loved ones less often, we order food at home more often than going to a cafe, we prefer watching a movie on a streaming site instead of a cinema, and more.

A certain paradox arises — humanity suffers from loneliness

, even when they have a huge number of communication tools at their disposal. Offline dating has become a rarity. Today, Internet dating is much more popular. We are sure that you might have tried sites like Tinder, Badoo, etc. at least once, to find a couple or at least out of interest. Certainly, someone may have found their true love here, and that’s great!

Why online dating is so popular: the benefits of dating on the Web

Obviously, online dating has some disadvantages. On the other hand, they do have many advantages. Hence, users become decisive:

1. A huge circle of potential acquaintances

On the Internet, there are no geographical or any form of restrictions for you. Your social circle is not limited to friends or colleagues. You have the ability to communicate with a person from the other side of the world with just a click. It is hard to even imagine how much this expands the possibilities of finding new acquaintances.

2. A chance to make a better first impression

On the Web, you have more time to work on your image, build a more correct dialogue with the interlocutor, and in general, make a good impression of yourself. This is much more difficult when Offline.

3. More confidence and comfort during communication

Online dating provides you with the opportunity of a comfortable environment. Possessing self-confidence and comfort in communication is already half the success. Dealing with anxiety is much easier.

4. Boosting self-esteem when communicating with new people

Successful acquaintances and successful dialogues with new people can really increase self-esteem. Alternatively, this has a positive effect on the communicative abilities of a person, not only online, but also offline.

5. The opportunity to get to know a person better before the first meeting in real life

This is perhaps the most important advantage. You can study a person very well before meeting them in person. Thus, you will save a lot of time and reduce the risk of unpleasant “surprises” from a new acquaintance.

These benefits apply to classic dating sites and apps like Tinder or Badoo, and random video chats. The latter offers a rather non-standard, but extremely effective and promising communication format, based largely on chance.

Popular random chats: Chatrandom and its alternatives

Random video chat known as Chatrandom was launched in 2011, this was two years after the appearance of the first Chatroulette; Omegle and Chatroulette. During its existence, the service acquired several useful features such as:

Gender filter, where you can select “Male” and “Female”, and “LGBTQ+” or “Couple”. This significantly expands the search possibilities.

Search for interlocutors by interests. It is enough to enter a list of your hobbies and interests in a special field, and the algorithm will try to find the most suitable interlocutors for you.

Thematic chat rooms for many participants. You can find a “room” with any subject such as; “Fun”, “Intrigue”, “Flirt”, “18+”, “Movies”, “Romance”, and more. Dozens of different options are available.

Separate chat with girls. However, keep in mind that it is only available to premium subscribers.

Chat with gays for representatives of non-traditional sexual orientation.

Certainly, Chatrandom video chat with strangers is a functional and convenient platform that opens up a lot of opportunities for dating and communication. However, it also has some disadvantages. For example, moderation is not at the highest level, many important features are only available with a premium subscription, and the gender filter and search by interests work perfectly. This is the reason many users are looking for alternatives to Chatrandom that meet higher requirements. Fortunately, there are quite a few such alternatives:

Camsurf — is a simple and minimalistic random web chat with gender and geographic filters. There is also a search by interests option like that of Chatrandom, which works on the same principle. Also, premium account holders can take advantage of additional benefits such as hiding their location; showing a verification badge to other users; using an introductory message; and much more.

CooMeet — is a popular video chat with girls. Its main feature is a unique gender filter that never goes wrong. This is due to the fact that all girls must verify their data during registration. No fakes or bots. Live random video chat CooMeet has a user-friendly website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, a built-in message translator, high-quality moderation, and support service. CooMeet offers a free trial period to all new users.

Bazoocam — is a slightly outdated, but still popular web chat for chatting with random interlocutors. In addition to standard features, the site offers online mini-games and its own video streaming platform.

Chathub — is the most simple and minimalistic video chat in which only language and gender filters are available to the user. However, Chathub works very quickly without failure. Unfortunately, the service does not have a mobile application, but the mobile version of the site works quite well.

Azar — is a functional video chat with strangers where you can chat freely with random users, watch or stream, use an animated avatar instead of a photo, add hashtags for a more accurate search, and much more. Azar is more of a mix between a dating app and a social network. To some individuals, its extensive functionality will seem like a superfluity, on the contrary, others consider it an advantage. In any case, it’s up to you.

To summarize: finding a match in a random video chat is real!

In general, it is worth saying that you can meet your love on the Internet in the most unexpected place. Contemporaries get acquainted on specialized sites, initially, there were no suitable platforms for this, for example, on thematic forums, in the comments under the publications of your favorite bloggers, or in online games.

Random video chat is one of the many modern communication formats. We recommend it to those who are tired of classic dating sites and apps and those who want to try something new and at the same time not spend a lot of time looking for a soul mate. Dating in a random video chat is convenient, fast, and promising. We recommend you try it because you won’t regret it!