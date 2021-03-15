The World’s First 3D Printed Home Powered By Tesla Solar And Powerwall Will Be Built In California

The project will be constructed at a cost of 1.5 million dollars. It will consist of 15 houses on 5 hectares. Unlike traditional hoses, the 3D-printed house will be based on the Mighty Building, which the company says will be 3D-printed using a proprietary light-stone material that changes shape using UV light.

These mighty buildings will 3D-print parts of their homes at their Oakland plant. We have already started working on various 3D printing communities around the world that offer affordable housing solutions for people in Latin America and Texas. These houses are made using 3D printers that use extruded mortar nozzles to build the basic structure of the house layer by layer, with humans adding the finishing touches such as windows and doors.

The house will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while a separate unit on the property will contain two beds and a bathtub. Owners can also enjoy a pool deck, which is standard or upgrade the space with a hot tub, fireplace, and outdoor shower.

